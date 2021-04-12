SAP Finance - Senior Application Expert - Ab SKF - Datajobb i Göteborg

Ab SKF / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-12Location: The position can be located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Saint-Cyr Sur Loire (France), Poznan (Poland), Steyr (Austria) OR Houten (Netherlands)SKF IT provides strategic IT support to the SKF organization by developing sound strategies and managing selected service providers. We have presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. SKF IT is now running the biggest change journey in our long history and the SKF ERP Programme (SEP) is a vital part of our transformation. We have a strong ambition to add to the local and global teams by inviting qualified and motivated self-starters to be a part of this journey.Do you have senior knowledge with the SAP Finance modules and feel comfortable working with configurations in S/4 Hana? Are you looking for a technical role where you can work closely with the business, ensuring that the business processes are optimized by identifying needs, develop and present the solutions and be involved in improvement projects? If the answer is yes, perhaps this could be your next challenge!SAP Finance - Senior Application ExpertAs a Senior Application Expert, you will be part of an international team, within the SEP Programme scope, that is focused on all SAP modules related to the Finance area (SAP FICO, S/4 Hana etc.). The team is working together with all SKF units, globally, where SAP has been implemented or will be implemented. As the Senior Application Expert, you will provide SAP expertise to enable implementation to new countries, system configuration, evaluating business needs and providing functional solutions / improvements.Key responsibilitiesIndependently manage tasks within SAP Finance area of expertise; being responsible for needed delivery of system configuration and related documentation.To identify solutions for processes and concepts involved in finance end-to-end flow (across all related applications, both SAP / non-SAP / SKF developed solutions).To be responsible of the definition of blueprint for functional development specifications, both on high-level and detailed design.Provide SAP expertise and conduct fit/gap analyses to enable implementation of the SKF template.Configure in S/4 System, being involved in system integration testing (preparing, running, correcting) as well as preparing and assist in user acceptance testing.To be a part of the creation of integrations to different systems and stakeholders, for example other SKF systems or tax authorities.To conduct feasibility studies / solution reviews in order to secure business process optimization and integration with other SAP modules.To work directly with business owners to understand their needs, detail their requirements and provide solutions.Transfer knowledge to business end-users and business experts, including training, when necessary.Your profile7+ years' experience in SAP Finance modules, hands-on configuration (current version run S/4 1909) and user experience.Experience from working with pre-study's and creating a package (high lvl design) to handover as a ground for others delivery (fulfillment of requirement)Finance process knowledge in the following areas:Accounts receivable, Accounts Payable, Tax accounting, Bank accounting / management, period closing, controlling, internal order accounting, cost center accounting, manufacturing and sales controlling etc.Experience of working in Solution Manager.Experience in working in a challenging environment with complex requirements.Fluent in English (both written and spoken) is a prerequisiteKnowledge of SKF's business and existing IT environment is an advantageIt's a merit if you have previously worked with robotization, machine learning or AI initiatives in SAP Finance areaYou will enjoy working here if youare open minded, open to change and experience in a global environment and have a strong willingness to learn. You have a proactive mindset and a strong business process and systems background. Furthermore, you have good coordination skills with internal and external stakeholders, and positive attitude to engage and work with SEP Development and Operations many stakeholders.We offerA job in an international environment following the implementation of SAP to the rest of the SKF World.You will be a part of an open-mined international support team where you get to face exciting challenges and variety of tasks.The role is offering many possibilities to develop both professionally and personal.Additional information for youLocation: The position can be located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Saint-Cyr Sur Loire (France), Poznan (Poland), Steyr (Austria) OR Houten (Netherlands)You will report to the Manager of Finance and HR SAP Global Solutions, SKF IT.How to applyIf you are interested and meet the above requirements, please submit your application via our recruitment tool with CV and cover letter (in English), no later than 25th of April 2021.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25AB SKFHORNSGATAN 141550 GÖTEBORG5686494