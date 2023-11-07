SAP FI Application Expert
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
This role is within our Commercial Cluster in the Digital Finance area, responsible for enabling a bright future at Volvo through digital innovation and direct on-line sales. The team called Direct Consumer Payments handles the payment part in the customer journey.
We are now looking for a person with great skills in SAP FI, Order to Cash and payments. You will be working with a team of highly accomplished SAP professionals, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on co-creating modern direct business transactions that partners and customers deeply appreciate. This position offers possibilities for long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
You can be based in either Gothenburg or Stockholm.
What you'll bring
You will be innovating our customer experience with a focus on building scalable solutions and add frictionless finance and payment experience for our customers, at the same time transforming the requirements into solutions with high quality and that are operational stable. You have prior expertise working with requirements gathering from business as well as leading workshops with stakeholders.
You will be responsible for implementing and maintaining the direct consumer payment model for our markets using S/4HANA. Also, you would be working with integrations to our satellite applications and external partners. Lastly, you would make sure that our solutions are in tandem with the overall product strategy.
We think you are an experienced SAP functional expert in Finance, who have worked on several implementations particularly in an agile model. Experience of working with payment processes and external payment partners is a desired competence to be successful in this role. Having relevant knowledge in designing solutions in S/4HANA is advantageous but not a requirement.
To thrive in this role, we see that you are a self-starter, and we expect you to have a problem solving and a go-get attitude. It is important that you show integrity and promote change management with an agile mindset.
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in English. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries regarding the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Lena Holgertz at lena.holgertz@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66015-42038511". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8246698