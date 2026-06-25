SAP EAM / PM Inhouse Consultant
Vattenfall AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and to make a real impact on how we manage assets across an international energy company? Do you enjoy turning business needs into smart digital solutions?
Want to work in a diverse team that cares about innovation, sustainability, and modern ways of working?
Then this role might be your next job.
What will you do?
As an SAP EAM / PM Inhouse Consultant, you'll be a key player in evolving and supporting our SAP PM / EAM solution. Your work will directly help Vattenfall stay efficient, reliable, and future‐ready.
Your Tasks & Responsibilities:
Advise & Guide
Be the go‐to expert for SAP EAM / PM topics
Lead workshops, trainings, feasibility assessments, and solution discussions
Help shape our roadmap with your insights and ideas
Build & Improve
Translate business requirements into intuitive functional designs
Configure SAP PM / EAM applications and collaborate closely with project teams
Create technical specifications and ensure alignment with architecture standards
Test, Validate & Ensure Quality
Plan and execute unit, system, regression, and integration tests
Support key users during acceptance testing
Keep documentation clean, clear, updated and future‐proof
Drive Continuous Improvement
Follow industry trends, challenge the status quo, and turn insights into improvements
Work according to ITIL and internal processes, ensuring high operational reliability
You'll also get the chance to run (smaller) projects or lead sub‐streams within larger initiatives — a great environment to grow.
Location
Stockholm
Qualifications
Who are you?
You're someone who's curious, solution‐oriented, team-driven and excited about making technology work better for people. You enjoy collaboration, take initiative, and aren't afraid to drive change.
Next to this you bring:
University degree (Bachelor/Master) or equivalent experience
Solid knowledge of SAP PM / SAP EAM and general SAP landscapes
Atleast 3–4 years of experience in business or IT environments
Strong communication and analytical skills
Able to work independently and in cross-functional teams
Proactive, well‐organized, and comfortable taking ownership
Fluent in English + local language (Swedish)
Additional Information
Why you'll love It here:
Work in a purpose-driven company building a fossil‐free future
Collaborate with a strong & friendly team in an international environment
Engage in exciting transformations (S/4HANA transformation, Mobile application, new technologies, automation)
Grow your skills in consulting, SAP technologies, and agile project delivery
Enjoy flexibility, modern tools, and a team that values both professionalism and fun
Join us and be a part of a team where your skills and ideas are valued. Apply today and let's create the future together!
What we offer
At Vattenfall we promote smart working. Meaning you can easily combine work life with your private situation to ensure a healthy work life balance. We are convinced that the pursuit of diversity helps to build a profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we are looking for a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the link further down the page, no later than 26th of July 2026. For further information regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Marius Gläßge marius.glaessge@vattenfall.de
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden (IT) are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Patricia Ek (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall ́s switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
We look forward to your application in English with a cover letter, curriculum vitae and relevant certificates or references. Please apply directly via our application link. Please note that we will only start the selection process after the application period has expired.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a Security Vetting process, according to Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9978497