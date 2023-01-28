SAP Developer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan
2023-01-28


- We are looking for an experienced SAP developer who has a deep interest in SAP and business processes, want to constantly develop and stay at the forefront of innovative integration technology.

WHAT YOU DO


You will act as a skilled and knowledge team member, collaborate with subject matter experts, provide the business global SAP support and deliver best practices around the design and implementation of SAP applications and solutions in line with the business requirements.

• Develop and maintain applications such as ABAP, Adobe forms, CDS Views, ALV reporting, Fiori development and Analytics.

• Support acceptance testing for customizations and application releases.

• Support users located at various sites across Europe, US and Asia.

• Coordinate the resolution of product issues with software vendors.

• Expected travel <20 % of year

WHO YOU ARE

Solution Provider


Able to solve problems in straightforward situations by analyzing possible solutions using experience and judgment.

Energized by Teamwork


Demonstrate teamwork and collaboration skills and ability to manage priorities effectively.

Effective Communicator


Effective verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English for providing basic information about event timelines, technical designs, system concepts and business impact.

• Passionate about business processes.

• Have a solid understanding of the different business processes, supported by SAP CoE Team.

SAP Experienced


Senior level of experience in SAP development required. Bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent work experience required like 3-5 years of developing in SAP environment.

• Comfortable with development methodologies.

• Have experience with agile ways of working.

• Great consideration will be given to your personal suitability for the position!

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

weITglobal

Monika
monika.mayank@weitglobal.com

7389406

