SAP Developer
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan
2023-01-28
- We are looking for an experienced SAP developer who has a deep interest in SAP and business processes, want to constantly develop and stay at the forefront of innovative integration technology.
WHAT YOU DO
•
You will act as a skilled and knowledge team member, collaborate with subject matter experts, provide the business global SAP support and deliver best practices around the design and implementation of SAP applications and solutions in line with the business requirements.
• Develop and maintain applications such as ABAP, Adobe forms, CDS Views, ALV reporting, Fiori development and Analytics.
• Support acceptance testing for customizations and application releases.
• Support users located at various sites across Europe, US and Asia.
• Coordinate the resolution of product issues with software vendors.
• Expected travel <20 % of year
WHO YOU ARE
Solution Provider
•
Able to solve problems in straightforward situations by analyzing possible solutions using experience and judgment.
Energized by Teamwork
•
Demonstrate teamwork and collaboration skills and ability to manage priorities effectively.
Effective Communicator
•
Effective verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English for providing basic information about event timelines, technical designs, system concepts and business impact.
• Passionate about business processes.
• Have a solid understanding of the different business processes, supported by SAP CoE Team.
SAP Experienced
•
Senior level of experience in SAP development required. Bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent work experience required like 3-5 years of developing in SAP environment.
• Comfortable with development methodologies.
• Have experience with agile ways of working.
Great consideration will be given to your personal suitability for the position!
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@weitglobal.com
7389406