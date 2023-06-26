SAP Consultant Frontend & UX
Do you want to boost your knowledge about SAP mobile solutions to the next level?
Can you lead the transformation of end-user experience into the modern way of working?
Within Vattenfall IT we are looking for an expert to become a core part of our SAP mobile solutions team. This role as a SAP Consultant Frontend & UX is a strategic key position and you will be responsible to stream-line our SAP UX strategy for mobile applications.
What will you do?
As SAP Consultant you are contributing to our Mobile Roadmap projects such as:
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Lead and standardize the UX functional conception of complex SAP mobile solutions
Consult the business for User Experience and frontend design during implementation projects
Design and implement complex UI5 mobile applications based on SAP Fiori and Neptune platform
Maintain and secure stable operations as well as apply best practices for the usage of Neptune platform
Location
Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Katowice or Gliwice
Who are you?
As our SAP Consultant Frontend & UX you will have a broad knowledge in the area of SAP mobile developments and their technical foundation.
Furthermore, you have....
a strong interest in establishing common SAP mobile solutions that support all Business Areas with a very high user acceptance
been working as frontend developer and UX consultant in several international projects with multifunctional teams
designed, implemented and maintained complex UI5 solutions based on SAP Fiori and Neptune platform
a good knowledge and understanding of plant maintenance and logistics related business processes
an IT relevant bachelor or master's degree or equivalent experience
Next to this you bring:
Demonstrated ability to take initiative and responsibility as well as turning business process requirements into valuable functionality
SAP Frontend strategy and related technologies are well known to you
A talent to motivate team members and to drive the team towards the same aim and results.
High communication and consulting skills as well as the ability to deal with challenging expectations
Proven proactive and result-driven attitude with a strong focus on providing pragmatic, stable and maintainable solutions
A very structured and performance-oriented mindset
Fluent English language skills - spoken and written
Knowledge about IT infrastructure and ITIL processes is beneficial
S/4HANA related knowledge and experiences is preferred but not mandatory
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application (CV and cover letter) in English, no later than, 23rd of July 2022. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via phone: +49 40 79022 1374.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission. Så ansöker du
