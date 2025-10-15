SAP Consultant
2025-10-15
Job description
Are you an SAP professional looking for new challenges and opportunities to make an impact? Randstad invites you to join our team of consultants, contributing to various projects that leverage SAP S/4HANA. This is your chance to develop your career, apply your expertise, and be part of a team dedicated to making a difference.
As an SAP consultant with Randstad, you will play a key role in helping our clients regarding work within SAP S/4HANA. This role offers the opportunity to apply your SAP knowledge in a collaborative setting. We are looking for individuals who are skilled in their field, passionate about digital transformation, and eager to take on new assignments, with a desire to grow their career with Randstad.
areas of opportunity
Application Specialists in Finance, Sales, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Warehousing
SAP Basis Administrators/Architects
SAP BTP Administrators/Architects
Developers (Abap and BTP)
Integration Specialists
Authorization and Security Consultants
Project Managers with SAP experience
being a consultant
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. As your digital enablement partner, we apply our talent-first approach to accelerate your digital journey, helping you unleash your potential and unlock unseen opportunities.
Responsibilities
Contribute to the design, development, and implementation of SAP S/4HANA solutions.
Collaborate with teams to optimize business processes and support digital initiatives.
Provide guidance and support in your specialized SAP area.
Help ensure the smooth integration and functionality of SAP modules.
Participate in project planning, execution, and successful delivery.
Stay informed about SAP advancements and industry best practices to continuously enhance capabilities.
At Randstad, we believe in empowering our consultants to take the next step in their careers, offering opportunities for growth and influence. Join us and be a part of shaping the future of digital solutions!
this is randstad.
Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of EUR25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.se/en.
Qualifications
We are seeking individuals with experience in SAP S/4HANA within one or more of the aforementioned areas. Beyond technical skills, your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn are highly valued. We appreciate professionals who are proactive, problem-solvers, and thrive in evolving digital landscapes. A strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, fostering an authentic and belonging workplace, aligns with our core values at Randstad. We are looking for individuals eager to develop their careers within Randstad, bringing their expertise to various exciting assignments.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.
