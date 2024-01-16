SAP Consultant
2024-01-16
Do you have an eye for detail? Are you curious and open-minded, a team player, who views complex environments as an opportunity to simplify, then, you are at the right place!
If you believe life is about aiming high and making an impact like us at Beyond Tech AB, where we work together, share common values and help each other grow and achieve goals then keep reading!
Solid professional experience from implementation and development projects within SAP
Hands-on and cross functional experience of SAP modules and integration testing. S/4HANA certification is an advantage.
Strong leadership skills with experience leading teams in projects or in line organization and direct interaction with clients primarily in client-facing roles.
Understanding of end-to-end business processes, best practices, and latest industry trends.
Functional consulting experience in any of the SAP modules (example: FI, MM, SD, EWM, TM, MDG, etc) which must include at least 1 full cycle implementations experience
Design and implement complex configuration management solution with in your module and cross-stream integrations (ex: FI, MM, SD, PP, QM etc)
Solid core consulting skills (advisory, strategy, presentation, PR, coordination)
Professional experience as Solution Architect, Project Manager, Functional/Process Consultant, Business Process Expert, Product Owner, etc.
To be successful in this role, you need to:
Believe in our future products
Be a team player
Be action oriented
Be innovative
Be flexible
Ie an enthusiastic person who thrives in an agile working culture with abilities to deal with ambiguity as well as solving problems.
Ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time and always deliver on time.
Team player characteristics. Work is done in cooperation and coordination within the group.
Personal skills:
Have good communication skills
Have functional and technical skills
Be problem solving, action-oriented, creative and open-minded
If you think you are fit, please apply. If you have any questions, please reach out to anu@beyondtech.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
E-post: anu@beyondtech.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Beyond Tech AB
(org.nr 559325-3023), https://www.beyondtech.se/
Jakobsbergsgatan 22, 11144 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8395731