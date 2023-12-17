SAP consultant
2023-12-17
Solna
Lidingö
Sundbyberg
Danderyd
Description:
Apply strong IS application technology knowledge in general and application configuration expertise in specific to any IS activity within all IS process domains especially within BUILD and RUN where that expertise is required. Is capable to work independently. Shares delivery of solutions by partnering with business and technology groups to elicit configuration requirements and manage the design and development of configuration-related modules according to agreed Service Level Agreements (SLAs), in time, in budget and at quality. Analyzes configuration-related system activity by assessing system utilization, employee productivity, and trending amongst key quality attributes. Assist the team with user acceptance testing requirements for existing and new systems and modules.
Additional Information
Hardware/Software Configuration includes the analysis, recommendation, introduction and support of various hardware/software configurations, analyses of projected business requirements and related costs versus benefits. Develop, maintain, control, audit, analyse and manage a variety of information systems. Formulate and define system scope and objectives, devise strategies, develop or modify procedures, and resolve complex problems and related issues.
Transform the business by:
Increased effectiveness and efficiency, e.g. by:
• Enhanced customer focus with a faster and more consistent customer response
• Reduced End-2-End lead times, working capital and improved quality
• Increased productivity by automation and elimination of local applications
Increased transparency, e.g. by:
• Increased transparency of the entire supply chain
• Detailed transparency on stock levels
• Increased cost transparency and identification of cost deviations
Standardization of data and harmonization of our business processes enabled by the global SAP solution shall ensure these business outcomes at the same time as replacing multiple legacy systems and lowering IT-cost.
Your role and responsibilities:
• Conduct hands on work and design in enhancing both current SAP logistic flows to support business and overall SAP Solution by driving and coordinating with other project bodies.
• Collaborate with Business, organization and SAP program team to have a positive impact on the business objectives.
• Have a drive to positively impact project performance by collaboratively working with management, peers and partners to achieve business objectives, short and long term.
• Proactive, transparent and efficient project management and communication with multiple local roll-out teams and stakeholders.
• Take part in developing an initial SAP governance organization. And be part of transferring this into a steady state line organization, driving further development and leading practices / usage of the solution to meet current and future business objectives.
• Have a willingness to travel internationally, location flexible. Så ansöker du
