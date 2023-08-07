SAP Configurator
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
We are looking for SAP configurators that will give support in all SAP modules FI&CO, PS; Pro, SAP data.
Hardware/Software Configuration includes the analysis, recommendation, introduction and support of various hardware/software configurations, analyses of projected business requirements and related costs versus benefits. Develop, maintain, control, audit, analyse and manage a variety of information systems. Formulate and define system scope and objectives, devise strategies, develop or modify procedures, and resolve complex problems and related issues.
Independently and leading other engineers, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Lead, plan, conduct and coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems.
Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
Requirements:
Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field including leadership/management and a bachelor or master's degree or
Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
Support in all SAP modules FI&CO, PS; Pro, SAP data.
Working command of the English language. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-SAP-230807". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telescope Services AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
8011314