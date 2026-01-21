SAP Commerce Cloud Developer
Join Coop - Together, we make Sweden's food landscape sustainable!
About the position:
We are looking for a SAP Commerce Cloud Developer to join our Ecom Ops team. The team is responsible for Coop's E-commerce platform. This was the first project worldwide to go live on SAP Commerce Cloud (CCv2), SAP's cloud-native architecture, and it continues to run on the latest available version. Ecom Ops is one of twelve product teams within the Domain - Digital Consumer Products, working cross-functional with digital development and maintenance.
You will be part of a tight and highly skilled team of six, where we collaborate closely, share knowledge, and support each other. With a DevOps mindset, we take full ownership of our platform - from development and testing to release and operations. We release frequently and believe in a short timeline from prioritization to production, enabling us to deliver value early and iterate quickly. The team has a strong focus on problem-solving, learning and continuous improvement to best support our customers and business.
Your role and responsibilities:
- Develop, improve, test and maintain complex features and solutions within Coop's E-commerce platform based on SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris)
- Collaborate cross-functional with the business and other development teams to deliver high-quality solutions
- Take end-to-end responsibility for the platform, ensuring stability, performance and continuous improvements.
- Drive the development work from Business need to deployment in production
- Contribute to a culture of innovation, knowledge sharing and technical excellence
- Participate in on-call support duty on a rolling weekly schedule
Who are you?
You have a strong and analytical ability to understand - and be triggered by - solving complex problems. With good communicative skills you're able to discuss issues and justify the choice of solutions with both technical specialists and people without technical knowledge. You're good at building effective collaborations with others through trust, confidence and commitment.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
- +2 years experience of developing and making customizations in SAP Commerce Cloud
- Experience working with external integrations
- Experience working with code optimization and performance improvements
- Experience of agile ways of working
- An academic degree such as a degree in Computer Engineering or similar
It's a merit if you have:
- Experience from E-commerce and groceries retail
- Experience from Event platforms such as Kafka, Azure Event Hubs and Azure Service Bus
- Previous Tech lead or Team lead roles, skills and responsibilities
Fluency in both spoken and written English is required, while proficiency in Swedish is a strong plus.
What we offer you:
We offer you a workplace where you will have the opportunity to grow and develop in an inclusive and inspiring culture. We also offer competitive benefits, flexible working hours, and a healthy work-life balance.
We work in a hybrid model where you'll spend around three days per week at our Solna headquarters.
How to apply:
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager David Gurell, david.gurell@coop.se
or Product Owner Jakob Martin jakob.martin@coop.se
We will conduct interviews continuously so please apply in English with your CV, and some words why you feel you're a good fit for this role at Coop.
For a sustainable future together:
Coop is Sweden's largest cooperative and a leading player in the grocery retail sector, with over 4 million members. We focus heavily on sustainability and work to create a greener and more just future by offering sustainable products and services.
We believe that a diversity of perspectives and experiences is key to creating a more inclusive and successful workplace. Therefore, we welcome everyone, regardless of gender, age, background, or ethnic origin. Ersättning
