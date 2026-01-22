SAP BTP Developer
2026-01-22
We are looking for a senior SAP DM (BTP Developer) to join the MTM4 Initiative and MTM Next Gen projects for a global organization based in Skövde with hybrid work possibility (onsite in Skövde 2-3 days/week).
Start is in January 2026, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Role Description:
Work with MTM4.x road map.
Work with feature for MTM4.x
Upskilling SAP DM team
Development of new feature
Development with Fiori apps
Required Skils:
Documented experience of BTP-development
TypeScript
UI5
FioriApps
Mentoring the team
Fluent in English, with Swedish proficiency preferred
Location: Onsite in Skövde preferred 3 days/week
Join us and be part of an innovative team shaping the next generation of MTM solutions.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Skövde. Start is in January 2026, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
