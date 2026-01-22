SAP BTP Developer

We are looking for a senior SAP DM (BTP Developer) to join the MTM4 Initiative and MTM Next Gen projects for a global organization based in Skövde with hybrid work possibility (onsite in Skövde 2-3 days/week).
Start is in January 2026, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Role Description:

Work with MTM4.x road map.

Work with feature for MTM4.x

Upskilling SAP DM team

Development of new feature

Development with Fiori apps

Required Skils:

Documented experience of BTP-development

TypeScript

UI5

FioriApps

Mentoring the team

Fluent in English, with Swedish proficiency preferred

Location: Onsite in Skövde preferred 3 days/week
Join us and be part of an innovative team shaping the next generation of MTM solutions.

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Skövde. Start is in January 2026, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-02
