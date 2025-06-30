SAP Analytics

Danda AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2025-06-30


Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn, Botkyrka eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Södertälje, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Solna, Strängnäs eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Analytics Solutions Architect with a strong background in architecting and designing Analytics solutions using SAP Analytical tools.
The key emphasis of this role lies within the finance domain, necessitating experience in comprehending finance sub-modules and more.
Responsibilities:
Leverage expertise in SAP Analytics tools to architect and design solutions that meet business requirements.
Demonstrate proficiency in BW/4HANA, Datasphere (or willingness to learn), and SAP Analytics Cloud.
SAP Analytics Cloud Planning experience is desirable but not mandatory.
Quickly adapt to non-SAP analytical tools and propose viable solutions.

Generic:
Possess excellent communication skills to effectively engage with stakeholders.
Conduct workshops to understand business problems and translate them into technical solutions.
Clearly articulate solution proposals and guide stakeholders.

Qualifications:
You have a profound understanding of SAP's analytical tools and the capability to propose effective solutions based on business needs. City: Södertälje

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Danda AB (org.nr 559069-2249)

Arbetsplats
Danda

Jobbnummer
9410593

Prenumerera på jobb från Danda AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Danda AB: