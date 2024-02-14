Sander 2-shift
2024-02-14
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
We are now looking for a Sander to support Candela's growth ambitions.
Core responsibilities:
Sanding carbon fiber surfaces, primer and filler.
Masking different carbon fiber parts.
Paint carbon fiber parts with primer by using a roller.
Maintaining technical equipment for the job and ensuring that they are in working order.
Follow company guidelines and safety protocols.
To be successful in the role you probably:
You have previous experience from working as a painter in an industry environment where focus has been on finish and precision. You can learn fast and a willingness to be part of an ambitious team with a high working pace and short decision paths. Lastly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool!
Requirements:
Experience of working in a hands-on environment where you need to use mask and protective suits for extended periods of time.
Experience of working with handheld sanding machines.
Ability to communicate in English (Swedish is a plus).
To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals.
To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on.
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time - both during day and night, shift work.
Location: At our production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it's ready. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
