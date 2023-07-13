Sanctions Training Manager / Senior Expert - Gfcp
2023-07-13
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 17027
About this opportunity
As a Sanctions Training Manager - Senior Expert in Group Financial Crime Prevention, you will drive a transformation of the training approach in the First Line of Defence (1LOD) and subsequent implementation of the approach. As part of this transformation, you will identify the training needs of different groups - including Sanctions compliance personnel, members of business areas, and other stakeholders - and ensure that they receive tailored training at appropriate time intervals. You will work with Sanctions subject matter experts to support the development of training content, and you will coordinate the delivery of the annual training cycle. You will support training across a variety of mediums from virtual courses via central learning administration systems, to classroom based training and more formal certification from recognised bodies such as the International Compliance Association (ICA). To help Nordea evidence that it is meeting its regulatory requirements and expectations, you will ensure that training records are tracked diligently and accurately.
What you'll be doing:
Coordinating the creation and administration of Sanctions training across the First Line of Defence in line with the Sanctions Training Needs Assessment (Sanctions TNA)
Maturing and updating the Sanctions TNA as the Organisation changes and matures
How to improve the Sanctions Training Target Operating Model (TOM), rolling this out and securing that Training occurs according to and within the bounds of this TOM
Understanding the Sanctions training needs of different audiences and securing that Sanctions training is appropriately pitched to the current level of Sanctions understanding and is building toward the required level of Sanctions understanding of the audience
Working with various stakeholders to bring together Sanctions training content and to secure it is rigorously reviewed and approved ahead of training roll out
Working in close coordination with Nordea's 1LOD Global Financial Crime Training Unit
Securing that the team stay up to date with relevant Sanctions related changes. This is a fast moving area - with frequent changes in regulation, policy, processes and procedures
Assisting with creation of material on a 'trigger' basis, where there is an event which occurs (e.g. an incident) and the root cause is indicating a need for further training in a given area
Managing the Sanctions training program in accordance with regulations and industry best practices, including by:
Testing knowledge retention to demonstrate that learning outcomes are achieved
Following up with further training as required
Securing audit trail through high quality record keeping of training - including but not limited to: content, trainer, training audience, date of training, and test/assessment results if applicable
Who you are
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
Are driven, emotionally intelligent and high performing, keen to learn and develop further
Are used to working with and managing diverse stakeholder with divergent needs
Are open, honest, structured, result-oriented and act as a role model for others
Are motivated by helping others to learn, develop and grow
Own and drive your own work independently with minimal supervision
Understand matrix organisations and have experience of building influence beyond your specific functional area and across the value chain
Your background will include:
Significant Experience coordinating training and learning in a highly regulated environment
Significant Experience holding the pen on a Training Needs Assessment and Target Operating Model for training in a highly regulated environment
Experience in securing high quality audit trail of training, including: material, learning objectives, trainer, audience, evidence of knowledge transfer
Experience planning and executing complex tasks independently and as part of a team with minimal supervision achieving goals and proactively updating on your progress
A Master's Degree or a Bachelor's Degree alongside significant relevant experience
Strong English language communication skills (spoken and written)
Your background including the following would be advantageous:
Experience working with Financial Crimes Prevention in a Financial Institution and/or
Sanctions specific Experience, International Compliance Association (ICA) Certification (sanctions focused) or Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) Certification
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 01/09/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Ioan Pop, Head of Sanctions Advisory & Risk Management via email: ioan.pop@nordea.com
