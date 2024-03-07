Säljare till Iittala & Co i Borås
Fiskars Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Borås Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Borås
2024-03-07
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fiskars Sweden AB i Borås
, Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Lidköping
, Tanum
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as an Iittala Outlet Salesperson!
Are you passionate about design, quality craftsmanship, and creating memorable customer experiences? We are seeking a dynamic and customer-focused individual to join our team as an Iittala Outlet Salesperson. As an ambassador for our brands including Iittala, Rörstrand, Fiskars, Arabia and Moomin, known for their iconic glassware, homeware, and timeless design, you will play a key role in providing exceptional service to our valued customers.
As a Salesperson, you will be responsible for showcasing and promoting our exclusive range of premium design products. You will engage with customers, understand their needs, and provide personalized recommendations to create memorable shopping experiences. Your expertise in the brands and product lines will enable you to effectively communicate the craftsmanship, quality, and unique stories behind each piece.
Position: Iittala Outlet Salesperson with 10 working hours per week
Employment type: permanent employment with trial period / Substitute until date / Fixed-term employment until date
Location: Borås
Responsibilities:
Engage with customers in a friendly and knowledgeable manner, providing personalized assistance and product recommendations.
Demonstrate an in-depth understanding of our products, including their design, functionality, and craftsmanship, to effectively educate and inspire customers.
Maintain an organized and visually appealing store environment, ensuring product displays are attractive and well-stocked.
Process sales transactions accurately and efficiently, utilizing our point-of-sale system.
Proactively address customer inquiries, concerns, and feedback, striving to exceed their expectations and build long-lasting relationships.
Collaborate with the store team to achieve sales targets and contribute to the store's overall success.
You will play a pivotal role in our store, using the art of storytelling to engage customers, ignite their imagination, and drive sales.
Requirements:
Preferred to have previous retail or customer service experience, preferably in a high-end or design-focused environment. However, the passion and love for the brands and eagerness to build relationships is enough and we welcome you to apply!
A genuine passion for design and an appreciation for our brands and products.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, in both Swedish and English, with a friendly and approachable demeanor.
Strong attention to detail and organizational abilities to maintain an appealing store environment.
Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment and independently when needed.
Flexibility to work a schedule that may include evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Perks and Benefits:
Competitive hourly wages with opportunities for growth and advancement within the company.
Employee discounts on Fiskars Group products, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of design in your own home.
Ongoing training and development to expand your product knowledge and enhance your customer service skills.
A positive and supportive work environment that values teamwork, creativity, and exceptional service.
The chance to be part of a globally recognized brand that embodies timeless design and craftsmanship.
If you are passionate about design, have a keen eye for detail, and love providing exceptional customer service, we would love to hear from you!
START YOUR JOURNEY AT FISKARS GROUP
We are eagerly awaiting your application. We review applications on a continuous basis, so please submit your application, in Swedish or English, as soon as possible but latest 2024-03-15.
For further details, please contact Marie Sundberg, Store Manager by phone, +46709161413
We are committed to protecting your personal data, so we only accept applications through our career website.
Last day of application:
2024-03-15 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Butikssäljare". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fiskars Sweden AB
(org.nr 556286-0477), https://fiskars.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/FiskarsGroup/job/Bors/Salesperson_JR-5851
Ålgårdsvägen 11 (visa karta
)
506 30 BORÅS Arbetsplats
Iittala & Co Borås Jobbnummer
8523525