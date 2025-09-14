Säljare, företagstjänster / Mötesbokare (B2B)
LoomPin AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos LoomPin AB i Stockholm
About LoomPin AB
LoomPin is an AI-powered feedback platform that helps organizations understand customers and employees in real time and turn responses into measurable growth. We are expanding our "Service Cells" team.
The Role
You will proactively call large organizations in Sweden and abroad, book high-quality meetings, and run the first discovery/demo call to clearly explain LoomPin's product and value.
Key Responsibilities
* Call Swedish and international prospects and secure meetings with decision-makers
* Run the initial discovery and product demo (online), qualify needs, and document in CRM
* Build and maintain a strong pipeline; meet weekly activity and meeting targets
* Collaborate with founders/product for handover to later sales stages
Must-Have Requirements
* Outstanding B2B sales and appointment-setting skills; consistently polite, clear, and professional
* Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written) - you will call many Swedish local as well as international clients
* High work ethic, persistence, and accountability in a fast-moving environment
* 1-3+ years in B2B sales/meeting booking (SaaS or services preferred)
Mandatory Employment Condition (Arbetsförmedlingen)
This position requires that you are eligible for employment subsidy via the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen) for at least 12 months (e.g., nystartsjobb/introduktionsjobb; in some cases lönebidrag depending on your situation). You must be registered with Arbetsförmedlingen.
Please clearly state in your application which support you qualify for and the expected duration (attach documentation if available).
Employment Terms
* Scope: Full-time (100%)
* Contract: Permanent (tillsvidare) with a 6-month probation period
* Location: Kårebacken 9, 16356 Spånga (hybrid possible)
* Compensation: Fixed salary plus performance-based bonus
* Start: As soon as possible / per agreement
How to Apply
Send your CV, a short motivation (max 10 lines), and your LinkedIn profile link. Briefly describe your best sales results and which Arbetsförmedlingen support you can receive (type and duration).
About the Employer
LoomPin AB - a Swedish SaaS company focused on AI-driven feedback that delivers real business impact.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: istiak@loompin.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LoomPin AB
(org.nr 559403-4968), https://www.loompin.com/contact/
Kårebacken 9 (visa karta
)
163 56 SPÅNGA Kontakt
Istiak Mahmood istiak@loompin.com 0760468821 Jobbnummer
9507493