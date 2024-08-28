Säljare asiatiska livsmedel- kinesiska
Madam Hong Import Export AB, Ledning/Logistik / Säljarjobb / Huddinge
2024-08-28

Do you have experience in sales? Do you speak Mandarin? Are you interested in Asian food? Look no further, you have come to the right place!
The job consists of working as in-house sales, calling business customers: Asian restaurants and shops. Initially you will be taking over a customer portfolio and with time you are expected to grow your own customer base. We believe you have a personality that instills confidence and that you can easely communicate with any kind of person. Previous experience in sales is required. It's important you have experience of working as a team player.
You should be accurate, reliable and enjoy a fast-paced environment. It is good if you have experience in an ERP system. We are using PYRAMID. What is more important than experience in this software, is that you are a fast learner.
As we encourage professional growth, for the right candidate there is a path of advancing to a leadership position.
We are a fast growing and family-owned company that specialises in import and distribution of Asian food. We value more a good attitude than formal educational background.
Brinner du för asiatisk mat och pratar kinesiska? Då får du möjlighet att jobba som säljare för asiatiska livsmedel- främst thailändska, kinesiska och vietnamesiska varor.
Jobbet går ut på att ringa till asiatiska restauranger och butiker för att sälja livsmedel. Vi tror att du är en person som inger förtroende och som har lätt att kommunicera med alla typer av människor. Tidigare erfarenhet av försäljning är ett krav. Vi värderar om du har erfarenhet som teamarbetare.
Vi är ett familjeägt grossist företag inom asiatisk livsmedel med inriktning på högkvalitativa och autentiska asiatiska produkter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27
E-post: flaviu@madamhong.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Madam Hong Import Export AB
Elektronvägen 1
141 49 HUDDINGE Arbetsplats
Madam Hong Import Export AB, Ledning/Logistik Jobbnummer
8866984