2023-06-28
Quiclean, a company in the cleaning services industry, is seeking a dynamic and motivated Sales associate to join our team. As a Sales associate, you will be responsible for generating new business and expanding our client base. This position offers a commission-based compensation structure to reward your sales achievements.
Responsibilities:
Identify and target potential customers through various channels, including cold calling, networking events, online platforms, and referrals.
Present and promote Quiclean's services to potential clients, showcasing the value and benefits of our offerings.
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and providing excellent customer service.
Develop and execute sales strategies to meet or exceed sales targets and contribute to the overall growth of the company.
Requirements:
Previous experience in sales or a related field is preferred.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively interact with clients and understand their requirements.
Strong negotiation and persuasive abilities to close deals and achieve sales targets.
Self-motivated and target-driven mindset with a passion for sales and business development.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability.
Basic computer skills and familiarity with CRM software for managing customer relationships.
Compensation:
This position offers a commission-based compensation structure, where your earnings will be directly tied to your sales performance. You will receive a percentage of the revenue generated from the accounts you bring in and successfully maintain.
How to Apply:
If you are interested in joining Quiclean as a Sales associate, please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your relevant experience to careers@quiclean.se
We will review your application and contact you if your qualifications match our requirements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-28
