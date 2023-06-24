Säljare
Sales Representative - Quiclean (Commission-Based)
Quiclean, a leading cleaning company providing top-quality residential and commercial cleaning services, is seeking a highly motivated and results-oriented Sales Representative to join our team. This commission-based position offers an excellent opportunity for individuals who excel in generating their own leads and driving sales.
Responsibilities:
Proactively generate leads and develop a strong pipeline of potential clients through effective prospecting methods, including cold calling, networking, and referrals.
Conduct comprehensive assessments of clients' cleaning requirements and present tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.
Nurture and maintain strong relationships with clients, ensuring their satisfaction and addressing any concerns or inquiries.
Meet and exceed sales targets and performance metrics consistently.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date sales records and reports.
Requirements:
Demonstrated success in sales, with a preference for experience in the cleaning industry or a related field.
Strong prospecting and lead generation abilities.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
Self-motivated, driven, and goal-oriented, with a proven ability to work independently.
Exceptional organizational and time management skills.
Proficiency in using CRM software and other sales tools.
Possession of a valid driver's license and reliable transportation.
Compensation:
As a Sales Representative at Quiclean, you will enjoy a commission-based pay structure, providing unlimited earning potential. Your success in generating and closing sales will directly impact your income. Additionally, we offer performance-based bonuses and incentives to reward outstanding sales performance.
How to Apply:
To apply for the Sales Representative position at Quiclean, please submit your updated resume and a persuasive cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you believe you are an ideal fit for this role. Send your application to info@quiclean.se
with the subject line "Sales Representative Application - [Your Name]."
We appreciate the interest of all applicants, but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Take advantage of this opportunity to join Quiclean as a Sales Representative, where you can utilize your lead generation skills and maximize your earning potential in a thriving cleaning company
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-24
E-post: info@quiclean.se Arbetsgivare Quiclean AB
(org.nr 559433-2362)
Kavallerivägen 4 E (visa karta
)
174 58 SUNDBYBERG Jobbnummer
7910483