Salesforce Support Specialist to client in the Automotive Industry
2023-10-17
Unlock your potential in an environment where growth is fueled by innovation, communication is exceptional, and possibilities are limitless! This company takes great pride in their corporate culture characterized by curiosity, collaboration, and a desire to influence and make a difference.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Join the dynamic team at out client, a leading force in the automotive industry. As a Salesforce Support Specialist, you'll play a pivotal role in enabling access and ensuring smooth operations within their evolving technological landscape. Join a team that thrives on trust, exploration, and meaningful contributions to the automotive industry's electrifying future. With opportunities for internal growth and a social, collaborative work environment in the heart of Stockholm, your career is set to accelerate.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Be the first point of contact for Salesforce-related incidents, providing swift troubleshooting and issue understanding
• Collaborate with teams to resolve issues and elevate complex problems for product development
• Conduct daily stand-ups, assigning and managing incidents, promoting continuous learning and growth within the team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Excellent communications skills in English, as you will be joining a global team
• Experience in working with Salesforce, possessing a solid understanding of the platform
• A background in previous customer support roles, emphasizing effective communication in both speech and writing
If you have a Salesforce Admin Certification, this is a great plus.
In this role, the cultural fit with the team will be key, and we will therefore take your personal skills in great consideration during the recruitment process. If you are interested in the role, make sure to really motivate why you would be a good fit!
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Communicative
• Innovative and curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
