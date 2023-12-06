Salesforce Solution Architect
BrightBid AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BrightBid AB i Stockholm
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company using the best of AI and human expertise to create Google Ads recommendations for businesses and help drive customer acquisition. Combined with BrightBid's marketing and sales expertise, its AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of the fastest growing SaaS companies globally, and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400+ customers.
We are a startup and we are looking for people who love building stuff.
We are now looking for a Salesforce Solution Architect to join our team in Stockholm, within the tech team.
As a Salesforce Developer at BrightBid, you will play a crucial role in building and maintaining our CRM infrastructure. You will work with modern technologies and stack to ensure our way of working is efficient, reliable, and scalable. And your work will directly impact our business results, ability to deliver insights and support decision-making.
What we are looking for
In addition to an appetite to work with the above responsibilities, the ideal candidate will have a successful track record within at least some of the following areas:
• At least 2 years of experience with Salesforce CPQ,
• Roles such as Developer, Lead Developer, or similar throughout various Salesforce CPQ implementation projects.
• Possess a deep and broad understanding of both configuration and development within Salesforce.
• Strong knowledge of best practices and design patterns. This expertise should cover a wide range of Salesforce CPQ components, including but not limited to Apex, Triggers, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Flows.
• Have a solid background in development and be well-versed in general software development concepts.
• Making strategic decisions, and navigating the trade-offs between standard and custom solutions on the Salesforce platform.
• Strong communication skills are essential.
• Proficiency in Swedish or English both verbally and in writing. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BrightBid AB
(org.nr 559250-7957) Arbetsplats
BrightBid Jobbnummer
8311515