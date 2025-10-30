Salesforce Developer with Expertise in GenAI and Agent Force - Stockholm
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for an experienced Salesforce Developer with strong expertise in Generative AI (GenAI) and Agent Force to join a forward-thinking technology team. The successful candidate will play a key role in designing and implementing intelligent Salesforce solutions that leverage AI-driven capabilities to elevate customer engagement, streamline operations, and enhance overall service efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, customize, and optimize Salesforce applications by integrating GenAI technologies to deliver smart, automated business solutions.
Design and implement Agent Force workflows to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather business requirements and translate them into scalable Salesforce solutions.
Maintain and enhance existing Salesforce systems, ensuring seamless integration with AI-driven tools and third-party platforms.
Monitor and improve system performance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure the reliability of Salesforce, GenAI, and Agent Force components
Requirements:
7+ years of hands-on experience with Apex programming and Salesforce.com development.
7+ years of experience working within the Salesforce ecosystem, including Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Components, and Salesforce APIs.
4+ years of experience implementing Generative AI solutions within Salesforce or similar platforms.
Proven experience with Salesforce integrations using REST/SOAP APIs and third-party tools.
Strong understanding of Einstein AI services, Service Cloud, and Agent Force customizations.
Familiarity with AI/ML concepts and their practical application within Salesforce environments.
Background in customer service automation and chatbot development.
Working knowledge of DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines for Salesforce deployments
Salesforce Developer certifications (e.g., Platform Developer I/II) are a strong plus.
Excellent communication, problem-solving, and collaboration skills.
Authorized to work in Sweden and available for a hybrid work setup
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
