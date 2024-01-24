Salesforce Developer
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
About the position
Join us and our mission to fight cancer! We are looking for a Salesforce Developer to our Salesforce team in Stockholm.
Salesforce is an important platform to us and is used widely within our company (Marketing, Sales, Service, Quality and parts of our Product teams). Together with the team you will play a key role in bringing our platform to the next level!
We can offer you a great place to have fun and the opportunity to continue your trail on being an expert on Salesforce.
With our team you will be able to work on the following Salesforce products: Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, CPQ, Shield, Account Engagement (Pardot) and Experience cloud. On top of that we also work with integrations to other platforms such as AWS and Azure.
We work agile and deliver our business value in iterations. We know Salesforce best-practice and we are not afraid of adding custom logic (code, LWC components etc.) to bring that extra flavor to our users!
You will mainly work with:
• Bringing new business value by building new functionality or improving existing logic using Apex, LWC or flows.
• Be involved in our strategic planning and help us identifying improvements to our architecture and deployment process.
• Build or manage integrations to other internal systems.
Your profile
We believe that you are a positive and opportunistic person that thrive in an ever-changing environment. You seek to find the business value and usability in things and don't mind making an extra effort to deliver something you can be proud of!
You have great communication skills and don't mind communicating directly with stakeholders or end-users.
Experience & skills:
• Education in relevant area or comparable experience
• +3 years experience as developer on the Salesforce platform.
• Great experience using Apex, trigger frameworks and LWC components.
• Experience with Sales Cloud and Service Cloud (experience in CPQ is extra bonus).
• Experience in CI/CD is appreciated.
• Excellent communication skills in English
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have yoga and work out sessions on a regular basis.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, fussball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157) Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8416702