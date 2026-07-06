Salesforce Application Developer
Euro Accident Livförsäkring AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Euro Accident Livförsäkring AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Växjö
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Salesforce Developer ready to build scalable solutions that support a healthier society?
Do you want to work in an environment where care, initiative, and innovation shape your everyday? Then the role of Salesforce Application Developer could be your next step. With us, you'll contribute to solutions that make a real difference—supporting a secure and healthy world
Insurance and health make a strong combination. Through early interventions, collaboration with leading partners, and smart digital services, Euro Accident has helped shape a more proactive approach to insurance. Today, nearly half a million people rely on us. We are now continuing that journey—and we are looking for someone who wants to be part of it.
About the role
As a Salesforce Application Developer, you will be responsible for developing and evolving our Salesforce platform to support business-critical processes. You will build scalable solutions, integrate with enterprise systems, and contribute to a stable and modern application landscape.
You will work hands-on with development while also contributing to solution design, ensuring that what we build is robust, maintainable, and aligned with business needs.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Developing and maintaining Salesforce solutions using Apex, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Flows
Designing and implementing integrations between Salesforce and other enterprise systems
Building APIs, automation, and reusable components
Participating in solution design, code reviews, testing, and deployments
Troubleshooting and resolving production issues
Collaborating with business stakeholders, architects, and developers
Supporting and sharing knowledge with team members
You'll join a collaborative tech team based in Stockholm, characterized by knowledge-sharing, a pragmatic mindset, and a strong sense of ownership.
Who you are
You identify with our values of care, initiative, and innovation. You are curious, take responsibility for your work, and contribute to a constructive team environment.
We're looking for someone who has:
Around 4–6 years of experience in Salesforce development
Strong hands-on experience with Apex and Lightning Web Components
Experience working with integrations (REST/SOAP APIs) and Platform Events
Experience with Salesforce Administration and development across Service Cloud and/or Experience Cloud
Experience working with version control and modern development practices (e.g., Git, CI/CD, Azure DevOps)
Salesforce Platform Developer I certification
It's advantageous if you also have experience in regulated industries such as insurance or financial services, have worked in Agile environments, possess knowledge of OAuth 2.0, authentication, and API security, or hold additional Salesforce certifications.
As a person, you are analytical and solution-oriented, with the ability to take initiative and move work forward independently. You communicate clearly, collaborate effectively, and are comfortable navigating both technical and business discussions.
At Euro Accident, it's our people who build success. That's why we place great importance on personal qualities and long-term potential.
We offer you
We believe that to contribute to a healthy and sustainable world, we start with our own organization. We support a balanced work life, value trust and flexibility, and foster a culture where people enjoy working together.
In addition to an occupational pension and flexible working hours, we offer a comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, wellness allowance, access to exercise during working hours, and regular social activities.
You'll be based in our office in Stockholm. Start date as agreed. This is a permanent full-time position with a six-month probationary period.
Welcome with your application
If you have any questions about the role, you're welcome to contact any of the contacts below.
Selection is ongoing; however, due to the summer holiday period, we expect to begin inviting candidates to interviews in August. As part of our process, we use work psychological tests and ask you to answer selection questions instead of submitting a personal letter. Background checks are conducted on final candidates.
Please note that a valid work permit for employment in Sweden is a mandatory requirement for this role and a prerequisite to be considered in the selection process. We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7955779-2087374". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Euro Accident Livförsäkring AB
(org.nr 516401-6783), https://euroaccident.teamtailor.com
Svärdvägen 3A (visa karta
)
182 33 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Euro Accident Sverige Jobbnummer
9993762