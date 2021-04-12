Salesforce and development skills? Use your skills to fight canc - Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) - Datajobb i Stockholm

Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-12RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Headquarter is in central Stockholm and the company has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision in improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.Do you want to work with Salesforce data management, support, development and trainings in a global medtech company? At RaySearch your daily work contributes to our mission; to improve cancer treatments with innovative software."Take pride in using your Salesforce skills to fight cancer"Sunil Kumar, Salesforce AdministratorAbout the roleWe are now looking for two new Salesforce Administrators with development skills to our Salesforce team in central Stockholm.Salesforce is a very important tool in the work with our sales, marketing and support processes. Together with the team you will be responsible for high quality data and maintenance of the system as well as internal and external support and training. When you start your position, you will get a solid introduction to understand how Salesforce is used in our different processes.You will mainly work with:Integration points with our own product line and cloud hosting solutions.Developing Profiles, security, workflow rules, record types, page layouts and objects, custom objects using tools such as flow, process builders and APEX code.Managing functionality and integrity of our product portfolio using Salesforce CPQ.Implement new features and educate end users on how to use the system in the best way.In this position you will have a great opportunity to work with a Salesforce org. where we use multiple Salesforce features in the entire spectrum from lead generation to product delivery and invoicing. You will work with many Salesforce tools and have a wide variety of tasks to work on.Your profileYou enjoy working in an international environment and as you will collaborate with many departments, we believe that you have great communication skills, both written and verbal. We think that you are flexible but also prefer to work in a structured manner. You are service-minded and appreciate working with support and trainings. Also, we think that you are used to work independently, take initiatives and work proactively.Experience & skills:Degree in relevant area or comparable experience.Experience of customer support, including direct customer communications - written and verbal.2+ years' experience of Salesforce admin and support.Excellent communication skills in English.APEX programming skills and/or prior knowledge of Salesforce CPQ.It is meriting with service cloud experience, Salesforce.com administration certification and other Salesforce.com certifications.ApplicationPlease apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail, but if you have any questions about the position please contact Ted Nilsson, Salesforce Administrator, or Alinne Andersson, HR.Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-12Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)5686559