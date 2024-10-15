Sales Training Manager
2024-10-15
Are you a structured communicator with the ability to influence others?
At Atos Medical, we are dedicated to improving the quality of life for living with a neck stoma. We are seeking a Sales training manager to elevate the level of our customer-facing teams through the implementation of a comprehensive sales methodology.
About the role
The primary objective of this new role at Atos Medical is to globally own and implement the sales methodology for our business unit within Coloplast, ensuring it is effectively adapted and utilized across various markets. You will be responsible for building and maintaining a strong network of master trainers who will cascade this methodology to local teams. This involves navigating diverse market dynamics and cultural differences to ensure the consistent application of the sales methodology across all regions. Additionally, you will focus on building and maintaining a motivated and effective network of master trainers, ensuring they are well-equipped to train and support local teams.
You will be reporting to the Director of Commercial Development and are expected to regularly work from our headquarters in Malmö, as our organization follows a hybrid work model. Additionally, you should be ready to undertake extensive travel (45-50 days per year) to assist our global teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Adapt and Implement Sales Methodology: Introduce and adapt the sales methodology to fit the unique needs of different markets.
Build and Support Trainer Network: Establish a global network of master trainers, providing them with the necessary tools and coaching to train their local teams.
Collaborate Across Departments: Work closely with sales, clinical, DTC, and marketing teams to ensure cohesive implementation.
About you
We are looking for a seasoned professional with a minimum of 7 years in a customer-facing B2B role, demonstrating hands-on sales experience. A proven track record of working in an international environment is essential, showcasing your ability to navigate diverse market dynamics. Proficiency in CRM systems is a must, ensuring you can effectively manage customer relationships and data. Fluency in English is required to communicate effectively with our global teams.
Also, experience in the medical device industry will be highly valued as well as proficiency in any major European language.
Personal Competencies
We use personal competencies in our selection process because they help us identify candidates who will fit well into the roles, aligning with our "hire for potential, train for skills" approach. The personal competencies we have identified for this role are:
Relating & Networking
In this role, you will need to understand our business and the various market operations to effectively leverage the new global sales methodology for our business unit on a global scale, this is why it comes natural to you to connect with others.
Persuading & Influencing
You will be tasked with building a network of local master trainers to drive the implementation of the sales framework in different markets. Your role will involve training and inspiring teams to apply this framework in their daily activities, thereby enhancing the sales competency across Atos' customer-facing teams.
Presenting & Communicating
You will be responsible for rolling out the global sales model within the business unit. This requires the ability to engage internal customers through training and coaching sessions, clearly articulating the value and expectations of our global sales framework.
Planning & Organising
While a framework is in place, your task will be to adapt it to fit our business unit's unique way of engaging with healthcare professionals and patients. You will be responsible for globally rolling out this training in a scalable format, ensuring a structured approach.
Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
As we establish a global framework, you will need to tailor your approach to meet the maturity and specific needs of individual markets.
Adapting & Responding to Change
Our business unit is constantly evolving, not only due to our ongoing integration with our parent company, Coloplast, but also because we are a growing company. You will need to find new ways to help more patients and expand our portfolio into additional markets.
If you see yourself in the description and are as excited as we are about this new opportunity at Atos Medical, please send in your application! For any questions, reach out to the hiring manager, Franziska Bec, at franziska.bec@atosmedical.com
The application deadline is September 15, but we are conducting continuous selection, so don't hesitate to apply immediately!
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
