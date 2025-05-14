Sales System Specialist
Assignment Description - Sales System Specialist
We are currently looking for a solution-oriented Sales System Specialist to support a leading company in the telecommunications industry. You'll be part of a dedicated team focused on improving and streamlining the digital customer journey across various platforms such as e-commerce, self-service portals, websites, mobile apps, and future digital services.
Role Overview
In this role, you will be responsible for setting up campaigns and technical solutions that support multiple digital channels. Success in this position requires a strong understanding of business processes, user behavior, and cross-functional collaboration. You will act as an internal consultant and contribute to developing customer-focused solutions that deliver real value.
Who You Are
Detail-oriented and structured
Strong communicator with a collaborative mindset
Able to work independently as well as in a team
Open to change and eager to improve
Customer-focused and committed to delivering high-quality solutions
Required Qualifications
Previous experience as a system specialist
Fluent in Swedish and English (both spoken and written)
Experience working with web environments (preferred)
Programming knowledge (preferred)
Telecom industry experience (preferred)
Assignment Details
Start date: June 2, 2025
End date: December 31, 2025
Location: Gothenburg (3 days/week onsite)
Note: A service fee of 0.9% will be deducted from the total invoiced amount
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
