Sales Support, Vasastan
2022-12-07
Do you have experience or an interest for working within sales? Do you like to work in a fast paced environment, good energy and the ownership to impact your won work?
Right now we are looking for a Sales Support Officer/Sales Specialist for on our customers in Vasastan, Stockholm. They are one of the biggest plant food based companies in the world and their sales team in Denmark are looking for support by a Sales Support Officer.
Start: September, and 6 months forward.
Employer: Randstad AB
Workhours: Monday to Friday, some flexibility to work from home a few days a week
Place: Vasastan
As a consultant at Randstad, you are employed by us and work for one of our clients. You have the same benefits with Randstad as with any other employer with a collective agreement and benefits such as a wellness grant, occupational health care, insurances and discounts on gym memberships. In addition, you are offered a range of career opportunities. You get the chance to experience different company cultures and to gain experience from different industries, which helps you in developing your skills and building a well-rounded CV. The position can include many contacts and hence, it is important that you have a good ability to cooperate with others and good skills in communication. As a person, we see that you are driven and used to work independently. If you are looking for an employer that offers different assignments and new contacts, then you will enjoy being part of Randstad.
Ansvarsområden
Qualifications:
A few years of experience from similar roles
Good communication and people skills.
Strong organizational skills.
A customer focused attitude..
Analytical and ability to draw logical conclusions from data
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Fluency in English
Meritorious:
Relevant educational background, preferably within business.
SAP knowledge
Good understanding of business financials and analytical skills.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
In the role you will be responsible for supporting the sales team with planning, managing, and executing the business that we have with our customers and consumers mainly in Denmark.
Main responsibilities:
Support the sales team with administrative support.
You will secure internal and external administration of customer invoices, rebates,terms & conditions and campaigns in close co-operation with the sales team.
Establish and secure a great relationship between customer and the customers.
Continuously evaluate and follow up on the business with customers together with the team.
Secure internal and external administration in close co-operation with our sales operations team
Master-data administrative work of customer invoices, rebates, prices, conditions- and campaigns Om företaget
Med över 600 000 anställda i omkring 40 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster och erbjuder bemannings-, konsult- och rekryteringslösningar inom alla kompetensområden. Vi erbjuder även interim management, executive search och omställningstjänster. Vi har ett stort nätverk av bolag och kandidater vilket innebär att vi förmedlar hundratals jobb inom olika branscher, från Kiruna i norr till Malmö i söder. Vår ambition är att vara den bästa arbetsgivaren på marknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och organisationer att nå deras sanna potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward.
