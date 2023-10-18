Sales support student to TÜV Rheinland
2023-10-18
Are you a student with a passion within the field of electronics? Are you interested in working in a company that is one of the leading international providers of technical services for quality and safety? Then you may want to join TÜV Rheinland in Lund! Apply today as we review applications on an ongoing basis!
OM TJÄNSTEN
TÜV Rheinland Sweden is part of the worldwide TÜV Rheinland Group. The team at the TÜV laboratories in Lund have more than 20 years extensive experience from testing complex wireless and electronics products intended for the global market. TÜV Rheinland Sweden is accredited by SWEDAC (Swedish Board for Technical Accreditation) for electrical, electromagnetic, and radio testing.
This is a part-time consulting assignment where you are required to work approximately 8-16 hours a week (weekdays).
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered an opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As sales support you will perform administrative tasks to support the sales team and help them to gain customers.
• Contact new clients, through email and calls.
• Tracking sales leads.
• Scheduling customer meetings.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You are an engineering student preferably within the field of electronics or similar
• You are fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English since the customers are both Swedish and English speaking
• You are a student with an interest in sales and technology
• You enjoy a communicative role with many contact areas
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Service-minded
• Problem solver
• Results-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about Tüv here!
