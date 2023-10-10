Sales Support Specialist for a customer in Stockholm
2023-10-10
We are currently seeking a Sales Support Specialist to provide assistance to our global sales team. This role will involve tasks such as order registration, order acknowledgement, shipment planning, and providing information to our sales channels worldwide. The order team operates collaboratively, supporting one another in their responsibilities. Process development is a team effort, with daily activities overseen by the team lead. The order team encompasses various areas of expertise, offering ample opportunities for skill development within the team.
Responsibilities:
• Ensuring the resolution of customer issues by coordinating with various internal and/or external teams such as Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management
• Coordinating the resolution of customer issues with After-Sales Service and/or Spare Parts teams
• Recommending appropriate solutions for customer requests
• Coordinating with related teams to ensure the complete implementation of recommended solutions
• Request handling process is established for areas such as production capability and scheduling, resourcing, quotes, price lists, and invoice
• Actively communicates with customers regarding the status of their requests, based on provided inputs
• Promptly addresses any questions or concerns raised by customers
• Strives to maintain a positive customer experience from start to finish
Requirements:
• Completed upper Secondary School
• Minimum 2 years of work experience
• Strong administrative skills
• Proficiency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
• Experience in working with ERP systems, SAP
• Experience in working with import/export, experience in sales administration or other administrative tasks
Start date: 2023-11-06
End date: 2024-05-03
Deadline: 2023-10-16
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46795855599
