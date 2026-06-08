Sales specialist Greenfield
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Sales Manager.
At ABB, we don't just follow the energy transition — we lead it. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable energy by focusing on Greenfield projects. Our values — care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration — guide everything we do, combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities, are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB is seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Specialist Greenfield Projects to grow in the area of Greenfield opportunities in the energy sector with a strong emphasis on Energy Transition, but can also be in the areas of Life Science, Food & Beverage, Nuclear and Chemicals.
Your Mission:
As Sales Specialist for Greenfield Projects, your primary responsibility is to identify, pursue, and win large-scale Greenfield sales opportunities from early stage concept through to successful project handover.
Key Responsibilities:
Focus on new Greenfield projects and collaborating with the team to support long-term growth.
Identify and progress strategic Greenfield initiatives; drive those initiated by senior leadership ensuring continuity and momentum.
Personally engage in business development to uncover new Greenfield sales opportunities across sectors.
Collaborate closely with ABB's broader sales organization and business development functions to ensure alignment, smooth handovers, and unified strategies.
Continuously improve sales processes and team workflows tailored to complex Greenfield project cycles.
Work with technical, legal, commercial, and operational teams to define winning strategies for large, multi-disciplinary Greenfield bids.
Lead capture and pursuit planning, manage bid/no-bid decisions, and drive rigorous pipeline management through CRM systems such as Salesforce.
Position ABB as a market leader in Automation, Electrical and Digital for new Greenfield developments.
Drive strategic initiatives from concept to contract.
Participate in external events, industry forums, and client engagements to strengthen ABB's visibility and brand in Greenfield sectors.
Qualifications for the role
Proven sales experience in Greenfield and/or capital project environments.
A strong track record in complex B2B solution sales across sectors like Energy, Power, Industrial Automation, or Infrastructure.
Familiarity with Swedish energy market dynamics.
Excellent strategic thinking and consultative selling skills — able to navigate ambiguity, build trust, and develop long-term client relationships.
Strong collaboration skills, with the ability to operate across large organizations and multi-disciplinary teams.
Experience with CRM tools like Salesforce and strong IT skills (MS Office).
Fluent in Swedish and English
A valid driver's license and willingness to travel within Sweden.
What's in it for you
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Recruiting Manager Thomas Thelin, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Hanna Norén, +46 706 34 03 46. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Viderögatan 2 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Lorentzen & Wettre Jobbnummer
9951879