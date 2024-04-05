Sales Specialist
2024-04-05
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As a Sales Specialist for ABB Process Automation Energy Industries, you will be responsible for driving sales volumes and margins for Care Sales Sweden. You will use your experience and drive to build enduring customer relationships through excellent service, contributing to the growth of customers while supporting safe, efficient, and profitable operations over a life cycle.
You will work with a highly motivated sales team to identify and develop new market opportunities, monitor customers and market trends, and develop effective marketing activities.
Your responsibilities
Driving best in class of care for ABB PAEN Care Sales in Sweden.
Growing the business on installed or new installed base of ABBs control systems.
Strengthening relationships with costumer, created common strategies and business plans how to grow the business together.
Contributing to our internal work to build a world class care organization.
Being a part of our highly motivated sales team, contributing to a best-in-class team spirit.
Working with the wider sales team to identify and develop new market opportunities.
Using your knowledge of customers' needs and ABB's solutions to determine effective solutions for customers.
Monitoring customer and market trends along with the marketing team to develop effective marketing activities.
Your background
University degree in Engineering and/or Business Administration is preferable.
Technical sales experience is considered an advantage, yet in this position your personality traits will be valued higher than the formal education and experience.
Highly motivated individual who continuously outperforms and delivers results above targets and expectations.
Excellent communication and people skills, great ability to listen and understand customer needs and build long-term relationships.
Knowledge of the automation market and control systems is meriting.
Strong technical interest and team-player attitude.
Strategic mindset, ability to identify sales opportunities that will bring the most value for ABB.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike.
More about us
ABB Energy Industries is enabling safe, smart and sustainable projects and operations for businesses across the oil, gas, chemicals, life sciences, power generation and water sectors. Driving integrated solutions that automate, digitalize and electrify industry we connect our people and technology to help our customers adapt and succeed. With over 50 years domain expertise, we continue to innovate and reshape traditional approaches across the energy sector with our technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, reduce energy consumption and waste. Join ABB Energy Industries and help us enable safe, smart, and sustainable projects and operations for businesses across various sectors such as oil, gas, chemicals, life sciences, power generation, and water. We're committed to driving integrated solutions that automate, digitalize, and electrify industries, while connecting our people and technology to help our customers adapt and succeed. With over 50 years of domain expertise, we're constantly innovating and reshaping traditional approaches to energy solutions with our cutting-edge technologies that improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, and minimize energy consumption and waste. Apply now to be a part of a team that's dedicated to transforming the energy sector!
Recruiting Manager Tomas Kjellberg, +46 722 19 13 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Lennart Rixman, Mikael Hammar, +46 730 88 70 60. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Apply the latest at 2024-05-02.
Apply the latest at 2024-05-02.

We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
