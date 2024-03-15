Sales Specialist
2024-03-15
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
, Alingsås
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As a Sales Specialist, you will be responsible for the Control Room Solutions portfolio. Your task is to achieve both qualitative and quantitative sales targets to ensure sustainable order growth, revenues, profitability, market share, and customer satisfaction. Also, your task will be to identify and develop new sales opportunities.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for the Control Room Solutions portfolio within your own region. Working closely with internal channels to improve our opportunity footprint and to further develop our current channels to the market.
Responsible to identify new opportunities together with the local sales organizations.
Technical sales with elements of design.
Your background
Experience in sales (2-5 years).
Technical education is an advantage but not requirement.
Experience in Automation Sales with good understanding of different IT tools.
You are creative, driven, cooperative, and able to handle adversity.
Fluent in both Swedish and English.
More about us
ABB Energy Industries is enabling safe, smart and sustainable projects and operations for businesses across the oil, gas, chemicals, life sciences, power generation and water sectors. Driving integrated solutions that automate, digitalize and electrify industry we connect our people and technology to help our customers adapt and succeed. With over 50 years domain expertise, we continue to innovate and reshape traditional approaches across the energy sector with our technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, reduce energy consumption and waste.
Recruiting Manager Sebastian Karlsson, +46 723 71 42 27, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please apply latest by the 31st of March, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
