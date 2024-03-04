Sales specialist
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are now looking for a driven Sales Specialist to take lead and responsibility to develop and grow the Machine Safety Solution business and business of low voltage. In this role, you will be our Sales Specialist in the south of Sweden.
Joining our dynamic sales team, you will leverage your expertise and determination to cultivate long-lasting customer partnerships grounded in exceptional service. Moreover, we are committed to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our operations, including our sales initiatives.
As our Sales Specialist, you will play a key role in promoting sustainable solutions and practices, aligning with our company's dedication to environmental responsibility and social impact.
This position reports to Sales Manager
Your responsibilities
Driving the growth of existing business within your designated territory.
Finding new business opportunities. Using your knowledge of customers' needs and ABB's solutions, determining effective solutions for customers.
Monitoring customer and market trends along with the marketing team to develop effective marketing activities.
Working with the wider sales team to identify and develop new market opportunities.
Your background
At least 5 years of sales experience in direct and wholesale businesses, preferably within the realms of machine safety solutions and/or low-voltage products.
Demonstrated success in cultivating and maintaining customer relationships.
Possessing a collaborative, solution-oriented approach, with excellent verbal and written communication abilities.
A driven, goal-oriented individual who excels in teamwork and is equally capable of taking initiative and leadership in managing assigned territories and clientele.
Understanding of electrical power and automation solutions.
Fluent in Swedish, written and spoken alike.
More about us
ABB's Electrification Global Markets organization is responsible for the go-to-market strategy in 100+ countries where the Electrification Business Area operates. Our 10,000 sales & marketing employees connect our customers and partners to our innovative portfolio of products, services and solutions. Our domain expertise and global footprint enable us to support our customers with solutions that address their current needs, while anticipating how emerging trends such as urbanization, digitalization and the shift to sustainable energy will impact their future needs.
Recruiting Manager Anders Cullbrand, +46 725 79 60 40, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Hujic+46 730 88 30 06; Unionen: Mikael Jungmalm +46 702 90 33 60, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson +46 706 32 85 47.
