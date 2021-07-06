Sales Representative To Tataa Biocenter - Poolia Sverige AB - Biologjobb i Stockholm

Poolia Sverige AB / Biologjobb / Stockholm2021-07-06TATAA is recruiting a passionate individual to join the growing Sales team in Sweden. The scope of this role encompasses driving sales of our products and communicating the scientific benefits of TATAAs solutions to prospective customers.TATAA Biocenter is a technology driven life science company with two decades of history, focusing on state-of-the-art PCR and NGS applications. As one of the earliest adopters of qPCR technology, TATAA Biocenter was founded in 2001 as a Swedish research and service provider for all types of gene expression analysis. The tradition of setting up cutting edge technologies in the field of genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics has continued. TATAA is now setting off on a fast-growing path backed by life sciences investment.The company is comprised of a team of scientists providing laboratory services, products and education / training services across a broad range of nucleic acid analysis technologies including qPCR, digital PCR, NGS and high throughput proteomics. TATAA also shares our expert knowledge in these areas through a broad spectrum of hands-on courses offered worldwide.TATAA serves a variety of pharma, biotech and academic customers, providing expert help and services in all steps of the analysis process from sample collection and extraction, quality control and analysis to the interpretation of data. We are dedicated to helping researchers move closer towards the promises of personalized medicine.JOB DESCRIPTIONWe are looking for an ambitious sales person to join our team. Main responsibilities include:Sales of our molecular biology productsActively prospect and generate new sales and business opportunities within assigned customer territoryDevelop long lasting relations with our customersEstablish and maintain frequent contact with customers through focused client visits and presentations (networks and builds client relationships).Identifies client needs and proposes insightful solutions.Exhibit at conferences and meetings, primarily national but occasionally also in other countriesPlan campaigns with sales team and suppliersRespond to tendersMaintain an excellent level of product, market and application, and customer knowledge to accomplish territory objectives.QUALIFICATIONSKey qualifications for this position include:MSc degree or higher in Life SciencesKnowledge and experience in molecular methods, including a strong technical background in NGS and qPCR with a motivation to learn salesExcellent social skills and curiosity to get to know people (e.g. clients) and understand the solutions that best suit their needsGood communication and presentation skills in both spoken and written Swedish and in EnglishPrevious experience from sales of products or services for molecular research is a strong plusWe are looking for an ambitious, results-oriented team-player who is organized and responsible. In this stimulating role, you will have the exciting opportunity to apply your scientific expertise to build professional relationships, help our customers and generate new business opportunities.The position is full-time with placement in Stockholm, Uppsala or Göteborg. We evaluate applications on an ongoing basis and welcome your application today!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-07-06Fast lön + provisionSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Poolia Sverige AB5850506