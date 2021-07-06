Sales Representative To Tataa Biocenter - Poolia Sverige AB - Biologjobb i Stockholm
Sales Representative To Tataa Biocenter
Poolia Sverige AB / Biologjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-06
TATAA is recruiting a passionate individual to join the growing Sales team in Sweden. The scope of this role encompasses driving sales of our products and communicating the scientific benefits of TATAAs solutions to prospective customers.
TATAA Biocenter is a technology driven life science company with two decades of history, focusing on state-of-the-art PCR and NGS applications. As one of the earliest adopters of qPCR technology, TATAA Biocenter was founded in 2001 as a Swedish research and service provider for all types of gene expression analysis. The tradition of setting up cutting edge technologies in the field of genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics has continued. TATAA is now setting off on a fast-growing path backed by life sciences investment.
The company is comprised of a team of scientists providing laboratory services, products and education / training services across a broad range of nucleic acid analysis technologies including qPCR, digital PCR, NGS and high throughput proteomics. TATAA also shares our expert knowledge in these areas through a broad spectrum of hands-on courses offered worldwide.
TATAA serves a variety of pharma, biotech and academic customers, providing expert help and services in all steps of the analysis process from sample collection and extraction, quality control and analysis to the interpretation of data. We are dedicated to helping researchers move closer towards the promises of personalized medicine.
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are looking for an ambitious sales person to join our team. Main responsibilities include:
Sales of our molecular biology products
Actively prospect and generate new sales and business opportunities within assigned customer territory
Develop long lasting relations with our customers
Establish and maintain frequent contact with customers through focused client visits and presentations (networks and builds client relationships).
Identifies client needs and proposes insightful solutions.
Exhibit at conferences and meetings, primarily national but occasionally also in other countries
Plan campaigns with sales team and suppliers
Respond to tenders
Maintain an excellent level of product, market and application, and customer knowledge to accomplish territory objectives.
QUALIFICATIONS
Key qualifications for this position include:
MSc degree or higher in Life Sciences
Knowledge and experience in molecular methods, including a strong technical background in NGS and qPCR with a motivation to learn sales
Excellent social skills and curiosity to get to know people (e.g. clients) and understand the solutions that best suit their needs
Good communication and presentation skills in both spoken and written Swedish and in English
Previous experience from sales of products or services for molecular research is a strong plus
We are looking for an ambitious, results-oriented team-player who is organized and responsible. In this stimulating role, you will have the exciting opportunity to apply your scientific expertise to build professional relationships, help our customers and generate new business opportunities.
The position is full-time with placement in Stockholm, Uppsala or Göteborg. We evaluate applications on an ongoing basis and welcome your application today!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Fast lön + provision
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Företag
Poolia Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5850506
