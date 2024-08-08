Sales Representative / B2B
2Complete AB
Do you have previous experience as a B2B sales representative? Are you driven and goal-oriented with a strong focus on business? As a sales representative at DomainCrawler, you'll have the opportunity to be a part of and contribute to the company's continued growth!
What do we offer?
• A solid base salary with unlimited commission
• Great benefits including wellness allowance and private health insurance
• The chance to help build a rapidly growing company
• Significant opportunities for development and growth in your role
• Work with international clients
DomainCrawler has become a leading B2B provider of structured domain data with the most comprehensive databases in the world. Updated weekly, this database contains over 80 billion records collected since 2011. Our customer portfolio includes enterprises across various industries - from domain name registries and registrars to brand protection agencies and OSINT investigators. The data we supply enables our customers to combat counterfeiters, uncover hidden web connections, and conduct comprehensive market research.
Who are we looking for?
We are now seeking B2B sales representatives. To succeed in this role, we expect you to:
• Have at least 3 years of experience in B2B sales
• Be fluent in English, both spoken and written, Swedish is not a requirement for the role
• Be skilled in sales techniques
• Be curious and persistent as a person
• Have a strong goal focus and a desire to do business
For this position, personal qualities are highly valued. We are looking for someone with great drive and a goal-oriented mindset. You seek new opportunities and are passionate about doing business. Additionally, you are curious, persistent, and adept at building good customer relationships. We also expect you to have a technical understanding to succeed in the role.
What does the role involve?
• Drive sales activities
• Participate in product development
• Demonstrate excellent sales techniques
• Conduct proactive sales activities
• Travel to trade shows worldwide, approximately 4 times per year. You can travel more if you enjoy it, which benefits the company
As a sales representative, you will be responsible for actively working with proactive sales activities. The role also involves participating in product development. You will work with international clients, which means that travel is required.
