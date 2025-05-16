Sales Representative
Job Description
A day in the life of a Sales Representative
As a sales representative, you will be a valued member of the Pet Specialty Retailing (PSR) and VET team, where you will build close relationships with customers together with the Pet Specialty Retailing team. In your daily work, you will support PSR and VET team to secure the Sales growth and financial targets in the geographical district of northern part with preferable living location around Sundsvall, Härnösand, Örnsköldsvik in Sweden through managing and developing Royal Canin visibility, sales, and recommendation within the frame of Royal Canin strategy and values.
This includes relations, trainings, driving recommendation, in-store excellence, and great execution of Royal Canin strategy through handling customer requirements and questions, planning and prioritizing local marketing budget and driving plan according to guidelines and fulfilling KAM-assignments. You will also handle administration in different systems as well as keeping hardware and software in good shape and up to date.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for a service-minded person that is not afraid to learn new things.
You enjoy interacting with customers and have a passion for first experiences in sales.
You are good at creating strong relationships, trust, and long-term engagement with customers.
You like working independently and managing work in a structured way, yet you are also a team player.
Positive attitude and mindset and being agile in fast moving environment are among your strengths.
You speak Swedish and English, as English is our corporate language.
Additionally, you have strong understanding and experience with MS Office and CRM systems.
Possess and maintain a valid driver's license (qualify for fleet insurance criteria).
Ability to physically lift large quantities of product.
What will be your key responsibilities?
Implement Perfect Store standards through leveraging Category Management selling methodology to gain distribution of core and innovative SKU's
Build and develop customer relationships in long term, following sales statistics and providing full sales support to customers.
Visit and contact customers according to plan and assignment for the period
Proactively sell Royal Canin products, campaigns, values and knowledge to customers to ensure the continuous growth in sales
Contribute recommendations in PSR by educating and sharing health, nutrition and product knowledge to customers
Provide best possible Royal Canin brand visibility in shops, using Royal Canin portfolio, follow guidelines in planograms, motivate secondary placements and excellent campaign execution
For Key Accounts, assist KAM in monitoring agreed activities such as campaigns, visibility, shelves and contribute to trainings of these shops
Ensure right communication available for end-consumers including in-shelf brand communication and product information
Use sales data to improve sales out of shops through analysis and best practice sharing
Full responsibility of administration such as reporting visits in CRM, time, mileage, and receipts
Continuously build own knowledge about health nutrition to be able to offer high quality service to customers
Active participation in team- and sales meetings planned by the company
Responsible of annual agreed personal business objectives and personal development plan
What can you expect from Mars?
Work with over 130,000 like-minded and talented Associates, all guided by The Five Principles.
Join a purpose driven company, where we're striving to build the world we want tomorrow, today.
Best-in-class learning and development support from day one, including access to our in-house Mars University.
