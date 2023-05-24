Sales Representative - Camira Fabrics
Job description
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Sales Representative to join our team at Camira Fabric. As a Sales Representative, you will be responsible for selling our high-quality fabrics to a variety of clients and customers, including architects, designers, and furniture manufacturers. You will work to build and maintain relationships with existing clients, as well as develop new business opportunities and drive revenue growth.
If you are passionate about sales and have experience in the textiles or interior design industry, we would love to hear from you. Camira Fabric offers a dynamic and supportive work environment, with opportunities for career growth and development.
Responsibilities
Meet and exceed sales targets by building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and customers
Identify new business opportunities and work to expand the customer base
Develop a deep understanding of the Camira Fabric product range and how it can meet the needs of different industries and customers
Provide exceptional customer service and support to clients, including responding to inquiries, providing product information, and resolving any issues
Attend trade shows and industry events to showcase Camira Fabric products and network with potential customers
Keep up-to-date with industry trends and market developments to inform sales strategies and approaches
Qualifications
Minimum of 3 years' experience in sales, preferably in the textiles or interior design industry
Proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with clients and customers
Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage a busy workload and prioritize tasks effectively
Highly motivated and self-driven, with a strong work ethic and a positive attitude
Willingness to travel in in Sweden and abroad as required to meet with clients and attend trade shows and events
About the company
Our textile roots can be traced all the way back to 1783, when a British company named Bradbury Fabrics was founded in Huddersfield, not far from where our current manufacturing takes place today. Acquired by Camira in 2012, the company specialised in contract textiles and introduced a number of new products and capabilities to our portfolio. A woollen spinning mill named Stork Brothers was founded in the UK's textile heartland of Huddersfield. In 2013, Camira acquired the business, including the mill itself. Now known as Camira Yarns, we continue to spin our own yarns on the very site the company was established over 150 years ago. Ersättning
