Sales Pipeline Developer
Univar Solutions AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2023-09-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Univar Solutions AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
A Place Where People Matter
Start your career journey with Univar Solutions! Here you can make an impact on the world around you and accelerate your career in areas that energize and excite you.
Sales Pipeline Developer
Are you ready to professionalize your sales career? Ready to shift from the uncertainty of commission-based sales to long-term incentives? This is your chance to work with market leading products and become part of an experienced Product Management and Sales team in an international company. Go for it!
The Position
The chemical distribution market is ever-changing and keeping up to speed on the market climate and the profitability development of products is essential to win deals and target the appropriate customer group.
You are positioned at the heart of the commercial development. With Product Management owning the product portfolios, your job is to take the strategic directive and translate into the target customers and create the pipelines for the sales organization to focus on to maximize the value and quantities of the deals.
You will interact with Nordic-local teams and ensure a proper pipeline development to deliver sustainable volume and profit growth. This position allows you to grow into Account Management or Product Management, depending on where your future interest lies.
Areas of responsibility:
• You get to know the market and the products and assist the commercial process in the research.
• You mine the customer database for customer leads and contact them for the initial needs analysis.
• You keep systems updated and accurate, and plan for the next step for each customer you've been in contact with.
• You feedback Product Management and Sales with market intelligence (new technical trends, competitive facts...) and participate in supplier meetings.
Qualifications
We believe that you have hands-on experience from sales and know that the amount of action has a direct impact on the number of deals. You master English, our corporate language. Understanding of additional Nordic languages would be beneficial to you in several ways, but ultimately not a requirement.
To succeed in this role, it is important that you are persistent and have an inner drive along with a large portion of curiosity. Above all, we believe that you have a great interest and a desire to learn more about our products and that converting opportunities into new businesses really drives you. You are structured in your work as well as focused on delivering results. You thrive when you get to be responsible for and drive your own work forward. We also believe that you are a skilled communicator who knows the art of listening and creating long-term relationships.
What Univar Solutions offers you
We offer a global commercial environment where you can develop your career in several directions. We stand out as market leaders in chemical and ingredient distribution, and we are an ever-evolving organization with (almost) any imaginable resource in-house. If you are looking for a place to grow for many years to come, this could be just what you're looking for. Welcome!
Univar Solutions is a leading, global distributor of chemicals and ingredients essential to the safety, health, and wellbeing of our daily lives from life-saving medicines and vitamins to hand sanitizers and industrial materials used for cleaning, construction, and more. Our team of more than 10,000 employees support our vision to redefine distribution and be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor on the planet!
We offer a Total Rewards package that includes market aligned pay and incentives as well as diverse benefits offerings to support our employees' physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing.
Univar Solutions supports sustainable solutions for the world around us so that we can do our part to keep our communities healthy, fed, clean and safe.
We are committed to a diverse workforce and a culture of inclusion. Together, we are building a culture that acknowledges the unique experiences, perspectives and expertise of individuals and provides the development and growth opportunities to empower us to redefine our industry.
Univar Solutions is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against based on their race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected classification. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Univar Solutions AB
(org.nr 556114-6308)
Kungsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
211 49 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
HK Jobbnummer
8111672