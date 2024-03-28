Sales Operations Representative
2024-03-28
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleOur Sales Operations Manager is a key role within our sales organization,responsible for optimizing sales processes, maintaining sales dataintegrity, and managing sales tools and technology. This role is crucial forenabling our sales teams to operate efficiently and effectively, ultimatelydriving revenue growth and achieving sales targets.
Responsibilities
Sales Process Optimization: Continuously evaluate and refine salesprocesses to increase efficiency, reduce sales cycle times, and enhanceoverall sales productivity. Creating & Managing Dashboards, Reports,Data.
Data Management & Analytics: Oversee and manage our CRM system (HubSpot),ensuring accuracy and completeness. Analyze sales data and metrics to identify trends, forecast sales, and support strategic decision-making.
Sales Tools & Technology: Manage the selection, implementationandoptimization of sales tools and technologies. Ensure the sales team is fullytrained and can leverage these tools to improve performance.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with sales, marketing,finance, and product teams to align strategies and ensure cohesive effortsacross the organization.
Compensation & Incentive Planning: Assist in designing andadministering sales compensation and incentive programs that motivatethe sales team and align with company objectives.
Performance Reporting: Develop and maintain regular reports on salesmetrics, including pipeline analysis, win/loss rates, and quota attainment,providing insights and recommendations to sales leadership.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business, IT, or related field.
Minimum 1-2 years of Sales Operations experience, preferably in the tech industry.
Experience working inHubSpot, Clari, financial core systems, and ERP.
Managing dialogues with professionalism and resilience.
Good communication skills influent English.
Bonus points for
Knowledge of Software Asset Management/software licensing.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If in the UK, private health care with up to 50% discount on Virgin Active, Nuffield Health Center, and Pure Gym.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and caring workplace. If you're a team player eager to grow professionally, APPLY now!
