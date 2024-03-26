Sales Operations Manager, Polestar Europe | Rest of World
The opportunity
We're currently looking for a Sales Operations Manager. Someone to join our Polestar Europe / Rest of World team in order to lead and coordinate our sales strategy across all channels and markets. Someone with a passion for electric mobility, an interest in technology, and a desire to create the change we know is needed. And someone who doesn't mind the occasional bit of sustainable travel in the service of a cleaner form of electric performance.
This position is located at our office in Gothenburg, Sweden, with expectations for occasional travel to work closely with markets within the European Region. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
The responsibilities
In this role, you'll be expected to develop sales capability and drive sales within the European region. Working as a member of the Polestar Europe / Rest of World team, you'll be instrumental in leading sales via our online direct sales platform, optimizing our digital platform, refining our sales process, and coordinating the Polestar Sales Units (PSU) in each of our markets. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
Review and develop the region's sales performance, achieving monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets
Identify sales strategy to optimize profitability across the entire Polestar value chain
Contribute to the development and delivery of our customer sales journey, providing an efficient and effective way to guide our customers through our direct online sales process
Own and drive our customer lead and test drive follow-up process
Identify and share best practices from within and across our European markets
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. Additionally, you should be a strong leader capable of shaping and uniting people, with exceptional leadership skills.
In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
Previous work experience as an automotive sales professional with experience in leading sales strategy and operations
Proven ability to deliver objective results and define a culture that inspires engagement and passion
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
