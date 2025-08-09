Sales & Talent Acquisition Partner - Wabra AB
Ecareer AB / Säljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla säljarjobb i Mölndal
2025-08-09
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecareer AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lidköping
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Wabra AB, part of Nordic Investin Group, is a dynamic business services company offering solutions in payroll, HR, legal support, business financing, and more. We are now looking for a Sales & Talent Acquisition Partner to help us grow our client base and strengthen our consultant network.
About the Role This role combines proactive business development with recruitment. You will identify and approach new clients, build strong business relationships, and match them with the right consultants and solutions from Wabra's service portfolio.
Key Responsibilities
Drive new client acquisition through targeted outreach, networking, and market research.
Build and maintain long-term relationships with clients and consultants.
Manage the recruitment process for consultants, from sourcing to placement.
Collaborate with the internal team to ensure smooth onboarding and service delivery.
Contribute to Wabra's growth strategy and revenue targets.
What We're Looking For
Proven track record in sales, business development, or client acquisition.
Experience in recruitment or talent acquisition, preferably within professional services.
Strong communication and relationship-building skills.
A proactive, results-driven, and entrepreneurial mindset.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of your results.
What We Offer
Competitive base salary with attractive commission structure.
Opportunity to work with a broad portfolio of services across multiple industries.
Supportive team culture with room for personal growth.
Flexible working arrangements (hybrid/remote).
If you have the drive to win new business and the skills to connect the right talent with the right opportunity, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and be part of Wabra's growth journey. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), http://www.ecareer.se Arbetsplats
ecareer Jobbnummer
9451454