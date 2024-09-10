Sales & Marketing Representative part-time to Velroq!
Are you a dynamic and ambitious student seeking to gain valuable experience in an international company? Velroq is on the lookout for a new colleague who wants an opportunity to build something from the ground up - and we hope it's you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Velroq is a young and ambitious company that is revolutionizing the way we purchase surface drilling equipment spare parts. With industry veterans and technology enthusiasts on our team, we have already begun our success story in Nordics and central Europe. Now, we are seeking a dedicated talent who will have a key role in our company's success in Sweden.
Velroq is a user-friendly platform that provides access to a wide range of high-quality surface drilling equipment spare parts. We have simplified and enhanced the way people purchase parts for drilling machines, offering a diverse selection of top-notch machine components and maintenance kits at competitive prices. Our platform emphasizes swift delivery, quality, and reliability to ensure that customers have a seamless experience.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Are studying at post-secondary level with at least 1 year of studies remaining
• Has a technical interest and understanding
• Motivated, eager to learn, and willing to challenge yourself
• Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken, since Velroq is an international company, and internal communication is conducted in English, while the client base will be Swedish
We place equal emphasis on your personal qualities as we do on your experiences and education. To excel in this position, it is important to be:
Results-oriented and always strive for and deliver the best and most efficient solutions. You will participate in our new establishment, requiring you to be fearless and independent. Last but not least, we believe that you are a problem solver, as providing innovative solutions will be beneficial for both yourself and the company.
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Position: Part time, 10 hours per week
• Working hours: Monday - Friday between 08:00-17:00.
• Location: Remote
