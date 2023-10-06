Sales & Bid Manager
2023-10-06
NKT - Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Exciting opportunity to join a key player in the renewable energy sector
Business Line Service & Installation is one of the identified growth areas for NKT in the coming years. We see a strong potential and interest, offshore as well as onshore, in cable services and we are now looking for a Sales & Bid Manager to strengthen our Swedish sales team.
Drive our tenders and sales process at Service
As a Sales & Bid Manager, you will play a vital role in our Service & Installation sales team. You'll have the responsibility to tender and negotiate contracts for the diverse range of products and services in our portfolio. You'll work closely with experienced colleagues who will provide internal support and guidance.
We provide a wide range of services for all types of cables, spanning both onshore and offshore projects. Our services include service agreements, accessories, emergency repairs, and installation projects. While Europe is our primary market, we actively bid on projects worldwide, offering opportunities for international exposure. Some travel will be a natural part of this role.
Act as a project manager/key account manager, overseeing the entire process of tendering, contract negotiations and being the main interface towards customers.
Collaborate with technical, legal, and commercial experts to gather the necessary input for successful contract submissions.
Engage with both internal stakeholders and external customers to ensure their needs are met and exceeded.
Willing to learn and with a commercial mindset
We don't expect that you know much about high voltage cables and the specifics on cable service, but the work is rather complex so you will need a curious and persistent mindset with a strong willingness and drive to learn.
Relevant working experience from international B2B sales and complex contracts, tendering and negotiations is meriting.
To fit this role we believe you have a strong drive and commercial mindset to generate business and satisfy customers. Your social skills will come well to hand when working closely with your coworkers making sure we win as a team and maximize the business for NKT.
This position offers an international context and some travelling must be expected. Proficiency in Swedish and English is required, as are strong written and spoken communication skills.
We expect you to have a postgraduate degree, technical, commercial or other relevant field.
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization fuels sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will be reviewing applications continuously but recommend that you to apply no later than November 15, 2023. Please be aware that personality and cognitive tests may be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Hiring Manager, Johan Thörnqvist, Head of Offshore Sales at: johan.thornqvist@nkt.com
or +46 725 155859. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to the Recruiter, Stefan Björksten, at: Stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Unionen- Joakim Wikström +46 734 070243
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! We look forward to receiving your application!
NKT HV Cables AB
