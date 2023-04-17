Sales & Account Manager - Tab Square
Are you interested in sales, technology and food of the future? Awesome, because we're looking for a Sales and Account Manager to join our new AI driven venture - TabSquare! In this role you'll help our restaurant partners optimize their businesses and increase their profitability with our new (genius!) AI driven solution. A job probably wont get cooler than this, so come join the fun!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Follow up on leads, that is restaurants across Sweden and get them to join TabSquare
Perform physical sales meetings all around Sweden, but also some by phone.
Your main focus is to work with additional sales and marketing initiatives as your main tools in order to increase your partners digital sales in house.
Continuously keep contact with your own portfolio of restaurant partners that you build up both over the phone and sometimes in physical meetings to create and maintain first class relationships.
While focusing on delivering great sales results make sure that you create the best possible value for your restaurant partners.
WHO YOU ARE
Results oriented - If yes, awesome! Reaching results and to work towards high goals is something that you want to be part of your daily work
Fearless - We think that you appreciate challenging your comfort zone!
Energetic - You're the kind of person that just can't sit still and likes having many irons in the fire.
Prestigeless - You're a true team player and not afraid of rolling up your sleeves when needed.
QUALIFICATIONS
Approx 1-2 years of working within outbound sales.
Previous experience from the restaurant industry is meritorious but not mandatory.
You communicate fluently verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English. Additional language skills in Arabic or Turkish are very welcome.
It will be considered a plus if you have been working in Salesforce or other CRM-system.
Start date: Spring/Summer
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
Digital HR interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
Background check - Final step before we'll become colleagues.
BENEFITS
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties!
WHO WE ARE
We're foodorians, a driven and happy gang of food lovers eager to create the LMD* service of the future! Our core values help concretize what we're aiming for: We dare, We get it done & We're equally pink. We're people from all backgrounds, with different experiences, opinions and ideas. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success.
Success is fun, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of sustainability. Since January 2020 we're a carbon neutral business and we hope to lead the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices. Please check out our Instagram, lifeatfoodora_se, to see what's going on right now.
