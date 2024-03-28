Sales Manager till Bang & Bonsomer i Malmö
Do you have experience in B2B sales from the industrial or technical area and are driven by doing good business? Or are you a technician with experience in developing solutions together with customers?
We are now looking for a Sales Manager to our business unit (BU, Coatings & Construction) to take responsibility of our Scandinavian accounts. Our BU Coatings & Construction is focused on paint, coating, printing ink, building, adhesive, sealant and metal working fluids applications as a leading distributor and supplier of smart material technologies, raw materials, specialty chemicals and technical solutions from leading suppliers all around the world.
Job description
As our Sales Manager, you will actively work with our existing and new customers mainly in Sweden and to some extent also in Denmark. Our customers consist of everything from leading market companies to smaller companies and manufactures in various coating and construction products. Our wide product portfolio consists of private labels and leading global brands.
It is important that you are used to and like meeting customers face to face and can sell complete solutions, or the solution that suits each individual customer best. You plan your time from day to year, where you work according to a detailed market and activity plan. You report to Business line management. You are measured based on how you nurture and develop your growing business.
You can be stationed and based out of our office in Malmö or home office. You are expected to be out meeting customers approximately three days a week. The remaining days you work in the office with prospecting, administration and planning.
You are simply a sales specialist in creating long-term and profitable relationships with our customers!
Our offer
For the right person, we offer a varied and exciting Sales Manager position and an environment where we encourage personal and professional growth and where you will be rewarded for your performance and results. You will have the possibility to work with specialists in all fields to develop innovative solutions and to extend your national and international network. Our company in Malmö/Sweden is a stable and successful local company that is part of a larger international group, Bang & Bonsomer.
We offer you a fixed monthly salary + annual bonus + company car as well as a free job where you will be able to control and plan your time.
Experience required
First of all, we are looking for the person with the right personal sales skills and qualities who can gradually grow into this role as a Sales Manager. Previously documented experience with good results as a sales representative in B2B is of course beneficial, preferably combined with practical experience from the manufacturing industry.
As a person, you are technically interested and knowledgeable. Working with a computer, the Office package, especially Excel and CRM systems, is completely natural for you.
You are fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English. You probably live in the immediate area and you also have a driver's license. Your location can be discussed, but our Malmö office is possible location.
Meritorious is if you have higher education corresponding to Bachelor or Master level qualification in preferably chemical engineering or related disciplines. Perhaps you are the technician with a suitable personal sales profile who would like to try the role of Technical sales representative.
Your personal characteristics
To succeed in this role, it is important that you are a person who is stimulated by visiting customers and who has a lot of drive. You enjoy negotiating and have the ability to help the customer get the technically and financially best product/solution. It is important that you are a team player who sees the benefit for the entire company, while also being able to work independently. You have a private life situation that allows travel for work.
Today, you have a large developed network with relevant business contacts, which will of course contribute to your success in the role of Sales Manager within our business.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and profile in this role.
Application
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Ny Kollega and you are welcome to contact recruitment specialist Johan Spjuth on 0733670660 if you have any questions. The last day to apply is 30 April, but please apply in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are taking place on an ongoing basis.
Welcome with your application!
Ny Kollega creates new opportunities and growth force between people and companies, above all in the Öresund region but also in Gothenburg and Stockholm. We deliver tailormade services within: Recruitment - Search - Staffing - Interim. We are a member of Kompetensföretagen and in October 2021 became an authorized recruitment and staffing company.
