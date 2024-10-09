Sales Manager Strategic Project - People Transport Solutions
2024-10-09
Scania vision is to become a leader in sustainable transportation. In this journey, People Transport Solutions plays an important role, in improving mobility, offering more comfort and safety for passengers, lower emissions for the environment, and at the same time delivering the best operational cost to our customers.
With a focus on presenting complete and sustainable solutions, we specialize in complex strategic sales projects focused on bus mobility, such as Transmilenio in Bogotá and RED in Santiago.
Among the opportunities to be developed are the expansion of the use of gas-powered buses and the introduction of electric buses to the market, including, in addition to vehicles, financial services, infrastructure, connectivity, services, and other customized needs for each client.
To achieve these objectives, the Global Strategic Sales area of People Transport Solutions is looking for a Sales Manager to work on the development and coordination of strategic projects to enable the offer and implementation of complete solutions for bus mobility, working in cooperation with various stakeholders in the segment.
Responsibilities and Assignment
• Work together with Scania distributors to identify strategic business opportunities and bids for bus mobility systems.
• Coordinate projects with multifunctional teams, building offers and implementing customized product and service solutions that meet the value demands of customers and public transport authorities, to consolidate the Scania brand as a supplier of cost-effective and sustainable solutions in bus mobility systems.
• Be the customer's spokesperson within Scania, based on knowledge and experience of the segment, establishing a long-term relationship with strategic partners and when necessary with public transport authorities.
• Work under defined methods and processes, to guide and involve all related areas in the search for solutions to the demands of large clients/business partners or strategic sales and bidding projects. Support the improvement of these methods and processes.
• Build consolidated view regarding projects and strategic partners, to achieve the expected results.
Requirements and Qualifications
You have completed graduation in Engineering, Economics, Foreign Trade, Administration or related and Post Graduation/MBA will be a differential. We expect you to have commercial experience as well as experience as a project manager. Knowledge about tenders, product- or mobility industry is important and knowledge of foreign trade and finance is desirable.
Fluency in English is a must as well as availability for frequent travel.
To be successful in this position it's important to be structured and communicative with a strong ability to build relationships and navigate in different hierarchal levels. You are proactive and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Så ansöker du
