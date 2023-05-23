Sales Manager, Smart Cities
LumenRadio is a high-tech company with the vision of replacing all cables in the world. We have been leading the wireless transformation within the lighting industry since 2008, where our technology today is being used every day in productions ranging from the largest TV and movie productions in Hollywood to large events such as the Coachella festival and the Eurovision Song Contest. Our patented technologies provide unprecedented reliability for the most business-critical applications and our products are now also being used in building automation solutions, heavy industry applications as well as in outdoor lighting.
Our solutions in the business area of Smart Cities make it possible to control street lighting wirelessly by using our outdoor lighting controller AirGlow. Compared to running cables, wireless control of street lighting is more cost-effective and much easier to install and commission. It also comes with additional benefits such as reduced energy usage through dynamic dimming as well as reduced operations and maintenance costs through off-site monitoring. Our products also make it possible to ensure safe environments for citizens as well as contribute to biodiversity by controlling what times of the day the lights are switched on.
Responsibilities
We are now looking for a Sales Manager to support our continued growth of business area Smart Cities in Sweden. You will be responsible for winning new customers as well as maintaining our current customer base. This is a market full of potential where we seek to gain market share, and we are therefore looking for you who thrive on finding new customers and bringing them on board, as well as building and maintaining long-term relationships.
Our customers mainly consist of municipalities, which is why we expect you to be able to navigate larger organizations and sell the products at different levels. Travel within Sweden will play an important role in your day-to-day work.
You will contribute to the internal sales work and product development by acting as a bridge for communication between the customers and the R&D department. Documentation and administration in our CRM- and ERP systems are also a natural part of your work.
Your future
Working in a growing company and industry, you will be able to influence your workday as well as the future strategy of the company. We believe that our unique technology can help make the world a better place, and we truly love the journey of getting there. You will be part of simplifying energy-efficient outdoor lighting. Read more about one of our projects in the local municipality of Kungsbacka here.
In this role, you will have freedom with responsibility, where we trust your inner drive. Based on set frameworks, we expect you to find your own way to succeed in the role, always with support from your manager and the team behind you.
About you
As a Sales Manager Smart Cities, you will handle the entire sales process independently and we are therefore looking for you who take your own initiatives and drive your sales processes forward effectively. You have the ability to build genuine relationships with a clear business focus.
We believe that you thrive in our entrepreneurial culture and that you are self-motivated, seeing solutions rather than problems. We value structure, trust, and professionalism. It is important to have a high level of activity and to enjoy meeting new customers. The company is under constant development and change happens quickly, so it is also important that you are flexible, bold and helpful. We constantly develop new products that will be added to our portfolio, and your role will change accordingly. You look forward to building a strong and growing business, where we are seen as the obvious choice for wireless technology within the Smart Cities segment.
To be able to take on the role, you need to have the following qualifications:
• Comfortable with driving B2B sales cycles from start to finish.
• A drive to find new customers and establish new contacts, including cold calling and booking your meetings.
• Preferably industry knowledge, meaning you have worked with lighting at a manufacturer, as a lighting designer, specifier, wholesaler, within sales or equivalent.
• Fluent in English and Swedish.
• Driver's license
We are looking for you who share our values - Professionals, Commitment, Fun, Courage, Non-pretentious, and Entrepreneurship.
Diversity and culture
We are on a mission to replace all cables in the world, and we are looking for you who share our passion for cutting-edge technology! We value diversity and welcome different-minded professionals who are committed to our ambitious goals. We warmly welcome and encourage job applications from individuals of all backgrounds and genders.
If you need any adjustments to support you with your application, just let us know by emailing nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com
.
Our Benefits
• We offer good job security through agreements and insurance, paid parental leave, holiday leave, and attractive pension plans.
• Yearly health allowance - For your physical activity and well-being.
• Yearly personal development allowance - For your brain and creativity.
• Company car
• Free access to the gym in the same building
• Flexible working hours
• Not to mention our coffee club, lunch run, "Among Us" tournaments, and much more!
More information
This is a full-time position at our Head Office in Gothenburg. We are continuously evaluating applications, so apply as soon as possible. In this position, you will report to Robert Larsson, Business Area Director Lighting & Smart Cities, and responsible recruiter is Nelly Bertilsson. Don't hesitate to reach out to nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com
if you have any questions.
About LumenRadio
LumenRadio is a Swedish technology company offering reliable wireless product-to-product connections for business-critical IoT applications. Our scalable solutions build on patented wireless technology for lighting control, building automation, and industrial communication. We have a zero vision when it comes to cables and offer our customers a wireless alternative that works as well as the traditional cable - or better. With headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, and sales offices in Germany and US, our 60 and counting passionate employees deliver every day - Wireless Without Worries. LumenRadio is listed on Nasdaq's First North Growth Market. Ersättning
