Sales Manager Scandinavia
2023-06-09
The Company
Listed on the NY Stock Exchange with a turnover in excess of £250m and approx. 1,500 employees the LS Starrett Company is a global organisation which operates three major manufacturing plants with locations in the US, China and Brazil. We have distribution centres in Scotland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.
We are the World's largest manufacturer of saw blades and are No. 1 for hole saws within the UK market and on Amazon.
Summary
Our client, who holds a fast growing portfolio of premium products which the customer can find in Specialist Trade, Independent Stores and on the web, is now looking for the right person to take on a new exciting role as Sales Manager Scandinavia.
Initially you will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the existing business in the area through own sales intitatives. You will report to Sales Director, based in the UK.
Location
You will be based ideally in one of the big cities in Sweden, Denmark, Norway or Finland and you work from your home office.
Extensive travel is required to succeed, to meet up with clients throughout Scandinavia, and occasional trips to the UK visiting collegues and management. You will use your own car for business travel and also fly to destinations in Scandinavia.
Responsibilities
* Your responsibilities as Sales Manager Scandinavia includes implementation and execution of sales strategies to extend market penetration in Scandinavia.
* Significant input and delivery of European National Account strategy & channels including full responsibility for sales & profitability targets for each European National Account within the portfolio.
* Responsible for the development and implementation of pricing, stocking profiles, order management, delivery schedules and all peripheral areas that impact on the profitability of each account.
* Compilation & maintenance of a Customer Profile for every customer.
* Responsible for the compilation of business intelligence reporting on a monthly basis to the customer and internally and on occasion, on a project-by-project basis.
* Owner of all related commercial frameworks, discussions and negotiations, supported by the Commercial Director.
* Management of own journey plan to support customer interactions and relationship building.
* Owner of internal & external communications associated with European National Accounts, this includes regular updates and meetings.
* Input into the strategic and tactical direction of Starrett UK.
* Presence & input at Commercial Management meetings.
Knowledge and Experience
* BA/ MBA or 5yrs managing & successful delivery of strategic/ national accounts or large key accounts.
* Excellent use of Microsoft applications (Excel, PowerPoint & Word) is essential.
* Understanding of POS ordering & stock management systems.
* Acute understanding of profit & loss at customer level.
* Awareness of competitor activity.
* Strong understanding of Starrett product ranges and services.
* Familiar with export/ import systems, processes and challenges across the EU.
Skills and Personal Attribute
* Supreme commercial acumen at a senior level.
* Excellent communication & presentation skills both face to face and verbally.
* Astute expense & budget management.
* C- level negotiation & leadership skills.
* Drive and personal energy
* Multilingual. Fluency in English and understanding of Swedish, Norwegian and Danish are essential.
How to submit your application
If you feel you are the right person to take on this challenge, we would love to see your application, which you send, preferably in PDF-format a.s.a.p. as we hold interviews ongoing. Your application and personal letter must be in english.
For questions regarding the position contact Monica Sveiven +46 702-58 42 00, monica.sveiven@retailrecruitment.se
Starrett was founded by Laroy Sunderland Starrett, believing that "I could do no greater good than help create a business that would give people employment and a chance to earn an honest living." Back then it started with just one product; the Combination Square. Today Starrett has been a leading manufacturer of precision tools and saw blades for over 140 years. With a wide range of more than 5,000 variations of tools, Starrett has set the industry standard and is recognized as the "World's Greatest Toolmakers". Its products are used in industrial, professional, and consumer markets across the globe, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and innovation since its founding in 1880. Ersättning
Recruiter
Monica Sveiven monica.sveiven@retailrecruitment.se 0702-584200
