Sales Manager New Yorker Scandinavian Countries
2024-10-18
NEW YORKER are currently looking for a Sales Manager Scandinavian Countries
Are you looking for an entry into an attractive and dynamic company where you can make a difference every day? Then start your career in one of the most beautiful industries in the world now! Our stores are the flagship of NEW YORKER. Here we are close to our customers and inspire them for our brand. With a passion for fashion, a sense of trends and a pronounced service orientation, we create a perfect shopping experience.
Our sales staff in the countries also organize the operational business processes and are largely responsible for managing the company's success.
The position reports directly to the Direct reporting line to the General Sales Manager Western Europe but has a close cooperation with other departments in the German head office as well as the office in Malmö Sweden. The position is based in Sweden, preferably in the Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö area.
Job description:
Lead the Scandinavian market (Sweden 28 stores, Norway 10 stores, Denmark 3 stores) and Island 2 stores. You are responsible for a team of 6 area managers, 4 merchandisers and 1 retail support.
* Drive sales to meet budget by set KPI's
* Responsible for personnel, including hiring, introduction and leading the team
* Responsible for achieving agreed targets
* Identification of sales potentials, initiation of appropriate measures and participation in implementation
* Analysis and planning of key business figures in accordance with the company's goals
* Decision on the use of sales-promoting measures at the point of sale
* Assuring that the stores are presented according to the NEW YORKER concept
* Responsible for the development, organization and implementation of training courses for your team
* Organization and implementation of new and re-openings in the company's own branch area
Your profile:
* Completed business studies and/or commercial training
* Management experience in an equivalent position with sales responsibility for several stores
* Several years of experience from a similar position within the retail textile industry
* Organized, analytical skills, business minded and goal oriented
* Well documented leadership skills and good results
* Team oriented, communicative and hands-on mentality
* Supporting, engaged and flexible
* Feel for fashion and trends
* Good Swedish and English skills and willing to learn German
* Good knowledge in Labour law and the collective agreement
* Unrestricted willingness to travel in conjunction with a driver's license (class B). Able to travel at least 3-5 days per week
Our offer:
At NEW YORKER, the career opportunities are endless. We're always on the lookout for authentic individuals who think outside the box. We offer you a good working environment, a flat and open minded organisation. Do you want to be one of us? Please registrate your application in english with a personal letter and CV online, prefereble in PDF.
Please contact our recruitment partner Executive Recruitment and Olle Mikkelsen/ Senior Executive Recruiter for any questions.
Become a part of our team - welcome to NEW YORKER
